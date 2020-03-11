Head & Shoulders Menthol Shampoo 500Ml

Left hair stringy after wash, do not recommend
Literally would have been better off to not wash my hair for 3 days than to use this once.. left my hair greasy and stringy after a single use. Will not use again and do not recommend.
Excellent!
it makes you feel clean & fresh with a nice menthol smell
Tingling Feeling
I absolutely love the tingling clean feeling this gives. The scent is very unisex and it is suitable for all the family. This is a must have in our bathroom.
Excellent!
Revitalizing freshness that lasts, thanks to the water-activated Scent Burst Technology and the fresh menthol scent. Gentle formula suitable for everyday use.
Dandruff
My husband swears by this product he used to have bad dandruff and is now free from it buy using it and it smells lovely
Lisa
Very good hair is lovely and soft and make me feel good
The best anti dandruff shampoo
I swear by head and shoulders shampoo and conditioner it is the only anti dandruff product that actually works and leaves my hair looking healthy and shiny
MRS THATCHER
GOOD PRODUCTS GOOD FOR KEEPING HAIR IN TOP CONDITION WITH A QUALITY PRODUCTS WORTH USING FOR GOOD CONDITION WITH ALL HAIR TYPES
I like it
Head &shoulders is my favorite shampoo brands.I use them everyday.
Head and shoulders
Nice fragrance, leaves hair soft and stops dandruff. The hair is shiny.