Head & Shoulders Menthol Shampoo 500Ml

4.5(144)Write a review
Head & Shoulders Menthol Shampoo 500Ml
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo effectively cleans hair for a fresh menthol feeling and a long lasting dandruff protection. The advanced Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows. Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo is designed to give you beautiful soft hair which is deeply moisturised and up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use)
  • Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo cleans with a menthol fresh feeling while keeping hair beautifully moisturised
  • Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows
  • Dermatologically tested, ph balanced and boosted with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (with regular use)
  • Worlds Number 1 Shampoo Brand
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Parabens, 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Dimethiconol, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Menthol, Sodium Citrate, Dimethicone, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Chloride, CI 42090, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 17200

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

144 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Left hair stringy after wash, do not recommend

1 stars

Literally would have been better off to not wash my hair for 3 days than to use this once.. left my hair greasy and stringy after a single use. Will not use again and do not recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

it makes you feel clean & fresh with a nice menthol smell

Tingling Feeling

5 stars

I absolutely love the tingling clean feeling this gives. The scent is very unisex and it is suitable for all the family. This is a must have in our bathroom.

Excellent!

5 stars

Revitalizing freshness that lasts, thanks to the water-activated Scent Burst Technology and the fresh menthol scent. Gentle formula suitable for everyday use.

Dandruff

5 stars

My husband swears by this product he used to have bad dandruff and is now free from it buy using it and it smells lovely

Lisa

5 stars

Very good hair is lovely and soft and make me feel good

The best anti dandruff shampoo

5 stars

I swear by head and shoulders shampoo and conditioner it is the only anti dandruff product that actually works and leaves my hair looking healthy and shiny

MRS THATCHER

4 stars

GOOD PRODUCTS GOOD FOR KEEPING HAIR IN TOP CONDITION WITH A QUALITY PRODUCTS WORTH USING FOR GOOD CONDITION WITH ALL HAIR TYPES

I like it

5 stars

Head &shoulders is my favorite shampoo brands.I use them everyday.

Head and shoulders

4 stars

Nice fragrance, leaves hair soft and stops dandruff. The hair is shiny.

1-10 of 144 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

