Head & Shoulders Sensitive Scalp Shampoo 500Ml

Sensitive scalp
I've tried this product for just over a month now , because I was starting to get really sensitive scalp and had flaky dry scalp . But this has made my hair become a lot dryer. And my scalp is still sensitive. It hasnt really lived up to my expectations which is a real shame
Does the job
Have used this for some time now and it has really settled my itchy scalp down. I no longer look like a mad women constantly scratching. A bit pricey but worth it for the difference it’s made
Excellent!
I sometimes get a sore scalp. Then i saw this Head & shoulders shampoo for Sensitive Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. At the time of getting this i did have a bit of a Sensitive head so i gave this ago well wow i love it as soon as i opened the bottle the scent was so nice fresh feeling i got after using the shampoo my hair felt soft fresh and clean again. I only used a small amount that is all it needed it shampooed really well This si one i will be using when i get a Sensitive head I give this 100%
Excellent!
Love it, it’s definitely one of my go to products!
Does not work as good as thoug
My son uses this for dandruff but not did what I hoped
Great
I have eczema and psoriasis on my scalp and o struggle to get anything to help it from being irritatent. I used this shampoo and found it helped a lot, would really recommend
Itchy flakey scalp
Having suffered from eczema on my scalp, the irratation was a nightmare and was getting worse. It took a couple of weeks, but Head and shoulders done the trick and now my scalp us flake free.
Great shampoo
I have issues with my scalp from time to time, I can't use a shampoo for too long or my scalp becomes sore. This shampoo is great for getting my scalp back to normal, hair is clean and smells great.
Lovely Product
Keeps hair shiny, manageable and flake free. All the family use it, with all different hair types and it suits us all.
Great product
I was suffering with very poor scalp, so I've decided to use the product and it was amazing! My scalps are now in a really good condition