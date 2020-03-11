By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Head & Shoulders Sensitive Scalp Shampoo 500Ml

4.5(216)Write a review
Head & Shoulders Sensitive Scalp Shampoo 500Ml
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • Sensitive Anti Dandruff Shampoo with Aloe Vera gently cleans your hair and scalp while keeping your hair beautifully moisturized. The advanced Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows. This dermatologically tested formula is designed to give gentle care to sensitive scalp and beautifully moisturized hair that is up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use).
  • Sensitive Anti Dandruff Shampoo with Aloe Vera gently cleans scalp and hair while keeping them beautifully moisturised
  • Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows
  • Dermatologically tested, colour safe formula with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (with regular use)
  • Worlds Number 1 Shampoo Brand
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Parabens, 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Piroctone Olamine, Sodium Citrate, Dimethicone, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Sulfite, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

216 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sensitive scalp

3 stars

I've tried this product for just over a month now , because I was starting to get really sensitive scalp and had flaky dry scalp . But this has made my hair become a lot dryer. And my scalp is still sensitive. It hasnt really lived up to my expectations which is a real shame

Does the job

5 stars

Have used this for some time now and it has really settled my itchy scalp down. I no longer look like a mad women constantly scratching. A bit pricey but worth it for the difference it’s made

Excellent!

5 stars

I sometimes get a sore scalp. Then i saw this Head & shoulders shampoo for Sensitive Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. At the time of getting this i did have a bit of a Sensitive head so i gave this ago well wow i love it as soon as i opened the bottle the scent was so nice fresh feeling i got after using the shampoo my hair felt soft fresh and clean again. I only used a small amount that is all it needed it shampooed really well This si one i will be using when i get a Sensitive head I give this 100%

Excellent!

5 stars

Love it, it’s definitely one of my go to products!

Does not work as good as thoug

2 stars

My son uses this for dandruff but not did what I hoped

Great

5 stars

I have eczema and psoriasis on my scalp and o struggle to get anything to help it from being irritatent. I used this shampoo and found it helped a lot, would really recommend

Itchy flakey scalp

5 stars

Having suffered from eczema on my scalp, the irratation was a nightmare and was getting worse. It took a couple of weeks, but Head and shoulders done the trick and now my scalp us flake free.

Great shampoo

5 stars

I have issues with my scalp from time to time, I can't use a shampoo for too long or my scalp becomes sore. This shampoo is great for getting my scalp back to normal, hair is clean and smells great.

Lovely Product

5 stars

Keeps hair shiny, manageable and flake free. All the family use it, with all different hair types and it suits us all.

Great product

5 stars

I was suffering with very poor scalp, so I've decided to use the product and it was amazing! My scalps are now in a really good condition

1-10 of 216 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Head & Shoulders Supreme Moisture Conditioner 275Ml

£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Itchy Scalp Eucalyptus Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Supreme Damaged Repair Conditioner 275Ml

£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here