Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo 500Ml

Excellent!
Love it on my hair as smells so good also and makes my thick hair shine and free of dandruff
Excellent!
Left my hair looking and feeling amazing! Was very impressed as I was t expecting the results I got from using it!
Excellent!
Wow! Finally something that helps calm my dry scalp but has a deep conditioning formula for my hair, and I don't have to worry about wearing dark jackets etc for work, were tell tale dandruff likes to fall for all to see. My hair smells fab too. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent!
Love this! Great fragrance. Does what is says on the bottle. Deffo recommend
Excellent!
This product is great when you require the trustworthiness of H+S anti-dandruff action, but your hair also requires added conditioning.
Excellent!
I always get flakes,so after reading other reviews, come up buying conditioner. After one use,I have noticed the difference. My scalp stopped itching too and hairs soft and smell lovely. The only one brand actually works for me.
Excellent!
My daughter has long dark hair and suffers extremely bad with dry scalp and loads dandruff,so when heard about silky soft anti-dandruff shampoo by head and shoulders had to go out and buy it .It's the best shampoo ever I would recommend to anyone who has bad dandruff because it really works.
Excellent!
Leaves you’re hair dandruff free and in excellent condition, say goodbye to the frizz, well done Head and Shoulders.
shampoo
I love the Head and Shoulders Shampoo it leaves my hair lovely and soft.
Wow
Wow! just Wow! this shampoo and conditioner is just amazing! who would think an anti dandruff range could leave my hair so beautifully soft and shiny! I love it,no more choosing between dandruff or soft shiny locks!