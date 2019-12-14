By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fixodent Plus Besthold Denture Adhesive 40G

1.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Fixodent Plus Besthold Denture Adhesive 40G
£ 4.00
£10.00/100g
  • Enjoy even the tough food with the strength of Fixodent Plus Best Hold premium denture adhesive. The best hold within Fixodent line-up.Thanks to its unbeatable hold and concentrated formula that steadily releases adhesive agents, Fixodent Plus Best Hold ensures you will reach the end of the day with exceptional 88% of the initial holding power. It also provides 10x stronger hold vs. no adhesive, so your dentures stay secure at every moment and while eating every kind of food. Equipped with a regular nozzle for an easy application, Fixodent Plus Best Hold is also flavour-free and does not affect the taste of foods.
  • Unbeatable hold within Fixodent line-up: up to 88% of the hold at the end of the day
  • 10X stronger hold vs. no adhesive and keeps the dentures securely in place
  • Gives you the freedom of eating any kind of tough food due to the exceptional holding power
  • Acts as a cushion between gums and dentures, allowing for a customized fit
  • Easy to apply in thin strips, thanks to the regular nozzle
  • Flavour-free formula does not affect the taste of foods
  • Suitable for full and partial dentures
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Calcium/Zinc PVM/MA Copolymer (35%), Paraffinum Liquidum, Cellulose Gum (20%), Petrolatum, Silica, CI 45410

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage instructions:
  • 1. Clean dentures and gums thoroughly.
  • 2. For best results apply dots of the adhesive at intervals along edges and surfaces of the denture which come into contact with your mouth.
  • 3. Rinse mouth with water before inserting dentures. Our denture adhesive is designed to react with the moisture to form a thin, tight, food seal barrier.
  • 4. Press denture firmly into place and hold briefly.
  • 5. For best results wait 15-30 minutes before eating or drinking.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach and sight of children. Do not use in the case of hypersensitivity to ingredients.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of reach and sight of children. Do not use in the case of hypersensitivity to ingredients.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not so good a hold

2 stars

I got some of the extra hold to help it hold longer to the end of the day but find it is not as good as the normal ones. Plus I'm still hoping to find some flavour fixodent to give a Better taste in the mouth.

Great until you try and eat

1 stars

Disappointed, rare with P&amp;G. Just a slice of soft bread and butter was enough to melt away the adhesive. I&#39;ve hurt myself biting a dislodged denture. Anything greasy or hot just dissolves it. Nor is there any way this would allow me to bite an apple, Now changed over to another brand in a powder and able to eat buttered toast for the first time in a year.

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Tv Choice

£ 0.65
£0.65/each

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here