Fixodent Plus Besthold Denture Adhesive 40G

Not so good a hold
I got some of the extra hold to help it hold longer to the end of the day but find it is not as good as the normal ones. Plus I'm still hoping to find some flavour fixodent to give a Better taste in the mouth.
Great until you try and eat
Disappointed, rare with P&G. Just a slice of soft bread and butter was enough to melt away the adhesive. I've hurt myself biting a dislodged denture. Anything greasy or hot just dissolves it. Nor is there any way this would allow me to bite an apple, Now changed over to another brand in a powder and able to eat buttered toast for the first time in a year.