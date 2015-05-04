By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silver Bay Point White 75Cl

3(14)Write a review
image 1 of Silver Bay Point White 75Cl
£ 3.25
£3.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • White British Wine
  • To find out more, join us on facebook
  • Sliver Bay Point's easy drinking style perfectly complements most tastes and moods.
  • With hints of fresh & fragrant summer fruits, this style is medium in sweetness and is perfect when served chilled over ice.
  • Wine of British
  • Fresh and fruity with hints of fragrant summer fruits
  • Produced from imported grape juice
  • Great for parties!
  • 79 calories per 125ml serving
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • With hints of fresh & fragrant summer fruits, this style is medium in sweetness

Alcohol Units

6

ABV

8% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Produced & Bottled by:
  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.
  • www.silverbaypoint.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

low alcohol white with fruity notes

4 stars

i tried this wine as a low alcohol alternative. to be honest it took a bit of getting used too!! however, served ice cold makes it a good value white wine. the apricot and peachy notes are a nice touch.

A very pleasant wine.

4 stars

I am not a wine expert by any stretch of the imagination but I enjoyed this wine a lot. Not too sweet at all it goes well with a light meal and is pleasant to drink alone.

Great

5 stars

Being diabetic drinking wine is a problem but having found Silver Bay with its low alchol content I am able to join in the party.

Disgusting

1 stars

I've no idea how I could have been stupid enough to order this wine. I have looked back on my order history and I can't find it listed so assume it came in a mixed case but I seem to have 6 bottles of it. Got rid of 2 in a raffle (feel very guilty) and decided to try one now - my worst fears are confirmed. The person who said it tasted like elderflower cordial got it right. Absolutely disgusting and Tesco would do well to remove it from their website if they want to keep their customers.

Cheap wine

1 stars

This could hardly be described as a wine, i have tasted squashes that taste more wine like. Never again.

Like poor quality lemonade

1 stars

I would not have bought this had I been informed that it was British bottled wine(?) made from imported grape juice. The taste is revolting, sickly sweet with an unpleasant aftertaste and the five bottles I'm left with, having opened one, will be returned or flushed down the sink. I totally agree with petert's review.

British Bottled

1 stars

Turns out to be a British bottled wine made from imported grape juice, which is frankly undrinkable. A misleading description leads you to think it is an Australian wine, it tastes more like fruit flavoured water. A disappointing experience, which shakes my confidence in Tesco sales ethics. All this hidden in the small print of course. I know it is inexpensive, but the sales description make this appear to be something it definitely isn't!! I will request my money back on this one!

Should be no stars for this.

1 stars

I read some of the reviews and thought that a cheap, light, fruity white would be ideal for the summer... when it arrives. Alas, on cracking open the first bottle I immediately realised what a mistake I had made. It smelled and tasted like Elderflower juice, sweet and quite cloying with a chemical aftertaste, there was no discernible alcohol content. My first 'duffer' from Tesco Wine and it serves me right for buying cheap. The remaining bottles are being returned tomorrow.

Simple but good

5 stars

Another cheap bottle of wine with big flavours, none of that acidic rubbish that you get with normal cheap wines, fresh and fruity, love it

Had to return it

1 stars

I am not a discerning wine buff by any means but I found this wine undrinkable. It is very weak and sweet. A bit like a watery elderflower cordial, or an alcohol free wine.

