Silver Bay Point White 75Cl

low alcohol white with fruity notes
i tried this wine as a low alcohol alternative. to be honest it took a bit of getting used too!! however, served ice cold makes it a good value white wine. the apricot and peachy notes are a nice touch.
A very pleasant wine.
I am not a wine expert by any stretch of the imagination but I enjoyed this wine a lot. Not too sweet at all it goes well with a light meal and is pleasant to drink alone.
Great
Being diabetic drinking wine is a problem but having found Silver Bay with its low alchol content I am able to join in the party.
Disgusting
I've no idea how I could have been stupid enough to order this wine. I have looked back on my order history and I can't find it listed so assume it came in a mixed case but I seem to have 6 bottles of it. Got rid of 2 in a raffle (feel very guilty) and decided to try one now - my worst fears are confirmed. The person who said it tasted like elderflower cordial got it right. Absolutely disgusting and Tesco would do well to remove it from their website if they want to keep their customers.
Cheap wine
This could hardly be described as a wine, i have tasted squashes that taste more wine like. Never again.
Like poor quality lemonade
I would not have bought this had I been informed that it was British bottled wine(?) made from imported grape juice. The taste is revolting, sickly sweet with an unpleasant aftertaste and the five bottles I'm left with, having opened one, will be returned or flushed down the sink. I totally agree with petert's review.
British Bottled
Turns out to be a British bottled wine made from imported grape juice, which is frankly undrinkable. A misleading description leads you to think it is an Australian wine, it tastes more like fruit flavoured water. A disappointing experience, which shakes my confidence in Tesco sales ethics. All this hidden in the small print of course. I know it is inexpensive, but the sales description make this appear to be something it definitely isn't!! I will request my money back on this one!
Should be no stars for this.
I read some of the reviews and thought that a cheap, light, fruity white would be ideal for the summer... when it arrives. Alas, on cracking open the first bottle I immediately realised what a mistake I had made. It smelled and tasted like Elderflower juice, sweet and quite cloying with a chemical aftertaste, there was no discernible alcohol content. My first 'duffer' from Tesco Wine and it serves me right for buying cheap. The remaining bottles are being returned tomorrow.
Simple but good
Another cheap bottle of wine with big flavours, none of that acidic rubbish that you get with normal cheap wines, fresh and fruity, love it
Had to return it
I am not a discerning wine buff by any means but I found this wine undrinkable. It is very weak and sweet. A bit like a watery elderflower cordial, or an alcohol free wine.