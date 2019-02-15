By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silver Bay Point Rose 75Cl

3.5(18)Write a review
£ 3.25
£3.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosē British Wine
  • Silver Bay Point's easy drinking style perfectly complements most tastes and moods.
  • With hints of ripe red summer fruits, this style is wonderfully light and refreshing and is perfect when served chilled over ice.
  • Wine of British
  • Light and refreshing with hints of ripe red summer fruits
  • Produced from imported grape juice
  • Great for parties!
  • 79 calories per 125ml serving
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • With hints of ripe red summer fruits, this style is wonderfully light and refreshing

Alcohol Units

6

ABV

8% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Produced & Bottled by:
  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.
  • www.silverbaypoint.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

18 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality fruity light and low alcohol content

4 stars

Good quality fruity light and low alcohol content

fantastic ..I LOVE IT

5 stars

i love this wine .however you haven't had any recently. please can you get it in stock again that would be fantastic. many thanks

Perfect for Christening

5 stars

Light, refreshing wine. Brought for daughter's christening, it was light enough for a Summer Sunday lunchtime with friends and family. Easy drinking wine.

What do people want for £2.50

5 stars

found this wine very refreshing chilled great price brought more on Saturday 30/8/2014.

Pleasant every day wine

5 stars

This is not an expensive wine, but it find it very pleasant served chilled as an every day wine with our evening meal. I buy a box and it lasts my husband and I about eight days. I have not tried the white or the red yet but intend to. Will probably buy a bottle first then if I like them will buy the boxes.

Great cold

4 stars

There was a negative review of this wine. My sis in law brought this into our home and I thought it was fab! Maybe the person who wouldn't cook with it had a bad bottle? We had it ice cold and I really enjoyed the fruity taste. I would at least try it, for £2.50 !!! Wow what a bargain! I thought it was as good as a Zanderfield ( excuse spelling)

Price fits the Rose

1 stars

This was a really cheap Rose, couple of quid per bottle. Because it had pretty good reviews I thought I'd give it a go. Wish I hadn't bothered. It wasn't horrible as such, it just didn't taste anything like Rose (or wine). It tasted like watered down Ribena. I won't be buying it again.

DISGUSTING

1 stars

I don't know if Tesco is censoring reviews posted here but my previous review of this so called "wine" has not been posted. Maybe this one will be. I'm taking the trouble to repost on this because I want to warn people away from this invading the digestive tracts of the public. I think this is so dreadful it should not be dignified with being called wine. It has a very strong and unpleasant after taste. It is overpoweringly acid fruity in flavour. It is more like alcohol and slightly off fruit mixed together. I would hesitate to even cook with this. I think this is only good for use in a punch.

Low Alcohol

4 stars

A very light fruity wine with low alcohol content. Much better drunk when really cold and goes with every meal. Not to every ones taste.

Very pleasant

4 stars

As with the white it has quite a floral after taste but I really like this wine. Very easy to drink great over ice and goes with most foods.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

