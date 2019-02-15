Silver Bay Point Rose 75Cl

Good quality fruity light and low alcohol content
fantastic ..I LOVE IT
i love this wine .however you haven't had any recently. please can you get it in stock again that would be fantastic. many thanks
Perfect for Christening
Light, refreshing wine. Brought for daughter's christening, it was light enough for a Summer Sunday lunchtime with friends and family. Easy drinking wine.
What do people want for £2.50
found this wine very refreshing chilled great price brought more on Saturday 30/8/2014.
Pleasant every day wine
This is not an expensive wine, but it find it very pleasant served chilled as an every day wine with our evening meal. I buy a box and it lasts my husband and I about eight days. I have not tried the white or the red yet but intend to. Will probably buy a bottle first then if I like them will buy the boxes.
Great cold
There was a negative review of this wine. My sis in law brought this into our home and I thought it was fab! Maybe the person who wouldn't cook with it had a bad bottle? We had it ice cold and I really enjoyed the fruity taste. I would at least try it, for £2.50 !!! Wow what a bargain! I thought it was as good as a Zanderfield ( excuse spelling)
Price fits the Rose
This was a really cheap Rose, couple of quid per bottle. Because it had pretty good reviews I thought I'd give it a go. Wish I hadn't bothered. It wasn't horrible as such, it just didn't taste anything like Rose (or wine). It tasted like watered down Ribena. I won't be buying it again.
DISGUSTING
I don't know if Tesco is censoring reviews posted here but my previous review of this so called "wine" has not been posted. Maybe this one will be. I'm taking the trouble to repost on this because I want to warn people away from this invading the digestive tracts of the public. I think this is so dreadful it should not be dignified with being called wine. It has a very strong and unpleasant after taste. It is overpoweringly acid fruity in flavour. It is more like alcohol and slightly off fruit mixed together. I would hesitate to even cook with this. I think this is only good for use in a punch.
Low Alcohol
A very light fruity wine with low alcohol content. Much better drunk when really cold and goes with every meal. Not to every ones taste.
Very pleasant
As with the white it has quite a floral after taste but I really like this wine. Very easy to drink great over ice and goes with most foods.