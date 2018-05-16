Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Cream Tube 60G

Product Description
- 60g size
- Body Cream
- Body lotion
- Rich, luxurious Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Concentrated Cream provides deep hydration all over. This velvety soft formula absorbs quickly, creating a protective barrier that locks in moisture. From normal to dry to extra dry skin, this emollient rich cream effectively softens and relieves, leaving skin smooth, supple and beautiful.
- Dermatologist Recommended*
- *3 out of 4 dermatologists recommend Palmer's when recommending cocoa butter
- Palmer's is against animal testing
- Palmer's does not manufacture store brands
- Daily skin therapy
- Softens relieves rough, dry skin
- Ideal for hands, elbows, knees
- Pure cocoa butter & vitamin E
- Fast absorbing
- Provides 24 hour moisture
- Suitable for eczema prone skin
- Soothes skin after sun exposure
- Smoothes marks & scars
- Paraben & phthalate free
- Made with natural vitamin E (tocopherol)
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Theobroma Cacao Extract, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Propylene Glycol, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Elaeis Guineensis Oil, Dimethicone, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Sunflower Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Retinyl Palmitate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Stearalkonium Chloride, PEG-8 Stearate, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Acetate, Parfum, Cellulose, Stearyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, CI 19140, CI 15510, Benzyl Alcohol
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Warnings
- WARNING: For external use only. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Safety information
