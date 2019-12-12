Silver Bay Point Red 75Cl

a surprise bargain
did not have high expectations because of low price, but it really did surprise me, smooth and fruity, lovely wine
LOVLEY LOVLEY LOVELY
A GREAT WINE. NICE AND MELLOW, OK ITS NOT AS STRONG AS MOST WINE NICE AND FRUITY. GREAT WITH RED MEATS. AND OF COURSE WELL PRICED TO.
Coloured tap water would taste better.
This insipid dishwater should not even be on sale. It ranks as the worst wine I have ever had. I had one sip, and it was history. In many ways its my own fault, I should not have expected much more at this price point. I usually dont, I normally avoid this price point ....I relearned an old lesson. Dont bother, it truly is awful; weak, coloured tap-water frankly.
It's cheap wine but...
It's cheap wine but I happen to like cheap wine. I am not out to impress anyone and tyhe more I drink this wine the more I like it.
Do not buy.
Disgusting
Cheap but good
Always buy this now, so tasty
Cheap and cheerful
Don`t buy this for quality or alcohol content, but it`s great for quaffing in the garden with friends on a sunny day. It makes an excellent base for sangria - fruity and fun.
Avoid
this Red boasts hints of juicy red berry fruits and the style is extremely soft & mellow with an easy drinking appeal..... not in my book!
..it`s just not wine..sorry
okay i bought this just to see if this was better than what i thought it would be, i gave it a chance...sadly..it was worst than i thought, not that it is bad to drink..it is drinkable as a juice drink..but you can`t call this wine, its more like weak ribena, not a bad taste..just not a wine i`m afraid to say,
One of the worst tasting wines!
Just a dreadful bottle of wine, as others said like blackcurrant juice... I drank one bottle (just:-)) cooked with two more and have 9 left...