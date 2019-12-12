By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silver Bay Point Red 75Cl

2(48)Write a review
image 1 of Silver Bay Point Red 75Cl
£ 3.25
£3.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red British Wine
  • Silver Bay Point's easy drinking style perfectly complements most tastes and moods.
  • With hints of juicy red fruits, this style is extremely soft and mellow and is perfect when served slightly cool.
  • Wine of British
  • Soft and mellow with hints of juicy red fruits
  • Great for parties!
  • 79 calories per 125ml serving
  • Produced from imported grape juice
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • With hints of juicy red fruits, this style is extremely soft and mellow

Alcohol Units

6

ABV

8% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Produced & Bottled by:
  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.
  • www.silverbaypoint.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

48 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

a surprise bargain

4 stars

did not have high expectations because of low price, but it really did surprise me, smooth and fruity, lovely wine

LOVLEY LOVLEY LOVELY

5 stars

A GREAT WINE. NICE AND MELLOW, OK ITS NOT AS STRONG AS MOST WINE NICE AND FRUITY. GREAT WITH RED MEATS. AND OF COURSE WELL PRICED TO.

Coloured tap water would taste better.

1 stars

This insipid dishwater should not even be on sale. It ranks as the worst wine I have ever had. I had one sip, and it was history. In many ways its my own fault, I should not have expected much more at this price point. I usually dont, I normally avoid this price point ....I relearned an old lesson. Dont bother, it truly is awful; weak, coloured tap-water frankly.

It's cheap wine but...

4 stars

It's cheap wine but I happen to like cheap wine. I am not out to impress anyone and tyhe more I drink this wine the more I like it.

Do not buy.

1 stars

Disgusting

Cheap but good

5 stars

Always buy this now, so tasty

Cheap and cheerful

3 stars

Don`t buy this for quality or alcohol content, but it`s great for quaffing in the garden with friends on a sunny day. It makes an excellent base for sangria - fruity and fun.

Avoid

1 stars

this Red boasts hints of juicy red berry fruits and the style is extremely soft &amp; mellow with an easy drinking appeal..... not in my book!

..it`s just not wine..sorry

1 stars

okay i bought this just to see if this was better than what i thought it would be, i gave it a chance...sadly..it was worst than i thought, not that it is bad to drink..it is drinkable as a juice drink..but you can`t call this wine, its more like weak ribena, not a bad taste..just not a wine i`m afraid to say,

One of the worst tasting wines!

1 stars

Just a dreadful bottle of wine, as others said like blackcurrant juice... I drank one bottle (just:-)) cooked with two more and have 9 left...

