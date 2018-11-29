By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L’Oreal Men Expert Fresh Extreme Deodorant 250Ml

5(33)Write a review
L’Oreal Men Expert Fresh Extreme Deodorant 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultra absorbent technology to combat wetness
  • Alcohol free
  • Proven 48hr dry effect
  • Innovation 48H non-stop dry
  • Anti-perspirant + anti-body odour with ultra absorbent Active Micro Captors to help combat wetness. Proven 48h* dry effect. Intense diffusion spray delivers active ingredients directly to the skin. No alcohol**.
  • *instrumental test
  • **no ethyl alcohol
  • Sweat captor technology
  • Ice cool effect
  • No alcohol
  • Tested under dermatological control
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Isobutane, Dimethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum / Fragrance, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Linalool, Isopropyl Palmitate, Perlite, Citral, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from underarm and spray. If spray becomes blocked, rinse with warm water.

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on inflamed skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Do not use in a confined space.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on inflamed skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Do not use in a confined space. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

33 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good

5 stars

I really like the smell of the deodorant and it's working very well with my busy life. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great even on a hot day

5 stars

So happy with this deodorant. I thought that I was quite happy with my previous brand, until I tried this one. It lasts all day and smells great. No skin irritation, no white marks and quick to dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deodorant

5 stars

Fresh, long lasting on the body and the product lasts a long time as well. Smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Fabulous!

5 stars

I have been getting compliments on how nice I smell. People are surprised when I tell them it's my deoderant. Plus it seems to last all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very pleased

5 stars

This is a long lasting spray, very pleased with its performance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps me smelling fresh all day

5 stars

Another top performing deodorant from L'Oreal. Superb performance. I spray this on after my morning shower and it keeps on working into the next day. It smells lovely. My partner loves it too! A little goes a long way and I can see this lasting several weeks. I would definitely recommend this product to any man that is after an effective premium deodorant that will not disappoint. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh Extreme 48h deodorant spray

5 stars

Love this deodorant! Outstanding protection! I do not worry about the unpleasant smell when sweating no more! No marks, no yellow stains!5* all the way! Recommend to others! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job!

5 stars

A great antiperspirant. Pleasantly scented. Doesn't contain any alcohol so very gentle to the skin. I've used in everyday for a week now and it does the job! Also used it before the gym and very impressed with the results. Top product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

a hit of freshness

5 stars

This really is an extremely fresh anti perspirant. Will be great for the summer. It's a lovely blast of freshness on your skin and keeps you dry all day. But the smell lasts as well. A couple of people complimented me on the aftershave I was using and I can only put it down to the Fresh Extreme antiperspirant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves me smelling & feeling fresh all day.

5 stars

This deodorant is an amazing find. It keeps me feeling fresh & clean all day long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L’Oreal Men Expert Total Clean Shower Gel 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

L'oreal Men Expert Invincible Sport Deodorant 250 Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

L’Oreal Men Expert Hydra Power Shower Gel 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here