L’Oreal Men Expert Fresh Extreme Deodorant 250Ml

Really good
I really like the smell of the deodorant and it's working very well with my busy life. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great even on a hot day
So happy with this deodorant. I thought that I was quite happy with my previous brand, until I tried this one. It lasts all day and smells great. No skin irritation, no white marks and quick to dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great deodorant
Fresh, long lasting on the body and the product lasts a long time as well. Smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells Fabulous!
I have been getting compliments on how nice I smell. People are surprised when I tell them it's my deoderant. Plus it seems to last all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very pleased
This is a long lasting spray, very pleased with its performance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Keeps me smelling fresh all day
Another top performing deodorant from L'Oreal. Superb performance. I spray this on after my morning shower and it keeps on working into the next day. It smells lovely. My partner loves it too! A little goes a long way and I can see this lasting several weeks. I would definitely recommend this product to any man that is after an effective premium deodorant that will not disappoint. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh Extreme 48h deodorant spray
Love this deodorant! Outstanding protection! I do not worry about the unpleasant smell when sweating no more! No marks, no yellow stains!5* all the way! Recommend to others! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job!
A great antiperspirant. Pleasantly scented. Doesn't contain any alcohol so very gentle to the skin. I've used in everyday for a week now and it does the job! Also used it before the gym and very impressed with the results. Top product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
a hit of freshness
This really is an extremely fresh anti perspirant. Will be great for the summer. It's a lovely blast of freshness on your skin and keeps you dry all day. But the smell lasts as well. A couple of people complimented me on the aftershave I was using and I can only put it down to the Fresh Extreme antiperspirant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves me smelling & feeling fresh all day.
This deodorant is an amazing find. It keeps me feeling fresh & clean all day long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]