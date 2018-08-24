By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bic Cristal Pens Assorted 10 Pack

Bic Cristal Pens Assorted 10 Pack
  • 1mm tip delivers line width of 0.4mm
  • Contains 10 ball point pens with oil based ink
  • Features black, blue, red & green colours
  • The pouch holds 4 blue, 2 red, 2 green and 2 black BIC Cristal Original pens - the world's best-selling Biro pen
  • The super-durable BIC Cristal Original pen has enough ink to write for an average of 3 km (black and blue cartridges only)
  • The classic BIC Cristal Original pen with its clear barrel is the world's best-selling ballpoint pen, and this pouch of 10 contains 4 blue, 2 black, 2 red and 2 green ink pens. These lightweight pens has enough ink to write for an average of 3 km (blue and black ink only), plus is certified with the NF Environnement eco-label. The minimal design of this iconic object has made it part of the permanent collections at the New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Musée d'Art Moderne/Pompidou Centre in Paris.
  • French entrepreneur Marcel Bich started a writing revolution in 1950 with the smooth smudge-free BIC Cristal Original ballpoint pen. His invention offered an unbeatable trio: a point, a perfectly spherical ball, and high-quality ink manufactured in the BIC plants. The company has since upheld its flawless quality standards by constantly optimising the BIC Cristal pen. Over the years, the pen has gradually been made lighter and the proprietary ink is constantly being perfected for writing with an ever-gentler touch. This pen now lasts twice as long as most commonly known ballpoint pens, so this pouch of 10 blue, red, green or black ballpoint pens will keep you going for a while! You get four blue and two of each other colour pens. A ubiquitous object known and loved by all for decades, the BIC Cristal ballpoint pen is a totally dependable part of daily life for millions of people around the world, from students and professionals to artists. This iconic object is even on exhibit at the New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Musée d'Art Moderne/Pompidou Centre in Paris, where visitors still marvel at its timeless design. Because only BIC is as good as BIC.
  • 1.0 mm point size for a medium line width.
  • The medium 1.0 mm point glides across the page with unmatched comfort for smooth smudge-free writing
  • Efficient design that's simple and trusted. Includes a clear barrel for checking your ink level
  • Made with minimal materials and proudly certified by the NF Environnement eco-label

  • Societe Bic,
  • 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
  • 92611 Clichy Cedex,
  • France.

  • www.bicworld.com

10 x Ballpoint Pen

Smooth writing!

5 stars

These pens are amazing! They write so smoothly and are perfect for school or office. Always handy to have in your bag and the caps stay on really really well! 10/10 would reccomend. Definitely worth investing in the top end brand for this market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these pens

5 stars

You will always find a set of these in my pencil case or one in my bag. I love this, really nice to write with and great range of colours to write in. Definitely recommend and are my chosen go to pens. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bic Crystal

4 stars

Tried all of these now and find them very satisfactory. I bought a box for our office a while ago and had a number of them fail to write after only a little use but these samples all seem OK so far so assume misy have been a faulty batch I bought. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Pens

5 stars

I used these pens the other day and had to say, very impressed, these pens helped my handwriting as I was writing neater then normally do, the pen doesn't run on the page when your write and I would it didn't smudge when you where writing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Like it

4 stars

Very easy to to use .... ink it it very nice glide smoothly ..... like it.... it doesn't stop writing like other cheap pens ... i really recommend these and these r not expensive as well .... i enjoy writing with these pen [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I have been using this pen for many years especially at work and i can honestly say that it lasts for a long time without losing the same colour. Having different colours is also excellent especially if you work in an office and you have paperwork to deal with everyday. Excellent quality [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smooth writing

5 stars

Love these, they are so smooth writing and feel comfy when writing with them . Would recommend buying these to anyone. We be buying more when these run out. My daughter has stolen some off me for going back to school. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Old School Pens

5 stars

I have tested these pens out and I have to say very nice body and good choice of colours. They break very easily so maybe a better material caseing I think and I think that will last longer etc. Would use for paper work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these pens

5 stars

I find these pens easier and more reliable than any other type, be it an elite expensive pen or ink pen. These Bic pens are light to hold so no aching when being used and no smudge marks to the paper if the paper is rubbed. My writing looks considerably nearer when I use these pens and I love the range of colours in the pack too. Very useful for uni work when you have loads of side notes to make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent colours

5 stars

Loved these pens comphy on the hand and love the colours nicely packed highly recommended that others buy will be buying more in future won't use any other than these there fab my children love them to [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

