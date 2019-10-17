Tesco Supersweet Peaches Minimum 3 Pack

Dry and tasteless peaches
Dry and tasteless - had to throw them in the bin. Total waste of money
Not good
Very dry and no taste
Absolutely awful, tasteless... what a waste of money... had to throw them in the bin and have an apple instead!
Sweet and juicy with a real peachy taste
I love the yellow flesh peaches, they smell and taste peachy!
One of last weeks peaches was mouldy, usually these are delicious.
These peaches are lovely - but apparently the substitute is not peaches otherwise wrapped, but nectarines. We are buying food peaches are different to nectarines, I am not looking for something that looks similar in a similar pack.
Doesn’t even ripen at home in the bowl. Disappointing.
hard as carotts