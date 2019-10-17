By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Supersweet Peaches Minimum 3 Pack

2(8)Write a review
Tesco Supersweet Peaches Minimum 3 Pack
£ 2.50
£0.83/each
One typical peach
Typical values per 100g: Energy 162kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Peaches.
  • Perfectly Ripe Specially selected for an aromatic, sweet flavour, bursting with juice.
Information

Ingredients

Peach

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Tunisia, Zimbabwe

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3/4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical peach
Energy162kJ / 38kcal227kJ / 54kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g10.6g
Sugars7.6g10.6g
Fibre1.5g2.1g
Protein1.0g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Dry and tasteless peaches

1 stars

Dry and tasteless - had to throw them in the bin. Total waste of money

Not good

2 stars

Very dry and no taste

Absolutely awful, tasteless... what a waste of mon

1 stars

Absolutely awful, tasteless... what a waste of money... had to throw them in the bin and have an apple instead!

Sweet and juicy with a real peachy taste

5 stars

I love the yellow flesh peaches, they smell and taste peachy!

One of last weeks peaches was mouldy, usually thes

3 stars

One of last weeks peaches was mouldy, usually these are delicious.

These peaches are lovely - but apparently the subs

3 stars

These peaches are lovely - but apparently the substitute is not peaches otherwise wrapped, but nectarines. We are buying food peaches are different to nectarines, I am not looking for something that looks similar in a similar pack.

Doesn’t even ripen at home in the bowl. Disappoint

2 stars

Doesn’t even ripen at home in the bowl. Disappointing.

hard as carotts

1 stars

hard as carotts

