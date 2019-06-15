Tesco Supersweet Nectarine Mineral 3 Pack

unhappy with these
Bit disappointed with these because my husband loves nectarines and I thought these would be ready to eat on delivery. Apparently not, still need to ripen. And then they all grew mould the day before on 13/06 (with an expiry date of 14/06). What a disappointment.
I bought two packs last week but they were far, fa
I bought two packs last week but they were far, far too sour to eat!! Yuk!!
Awful nectarines.
The last two orders I have had have been dry and pulp. I will not be buying these again. I would have taken them back but I cannot visit because I am a carer for my wife.
Last week I ordered 3 packs which were hard on the
Last week I ordered 3 packs which were hard on the day they arrived and rather than ripening they just went mushy in the middle and remained hard on the outside. None of the 9 nectarines were edible. This week i ordered 1 pack to try again and the same thing happened
Keep this product going
Absolutely fabulous great taste real sweet and uncious would recommend
I had two packs last week 6 peaches in all and wit
I had two packs last week 6 peaches in all and within 3 days they were stating to go mouldy . only had 2 that were fit to eat.