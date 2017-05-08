Kellogg's Strawberry Winders 17G

Easy to eat and tastes great
Loved by my grandchildren
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1658kJ/393kcal
Fruit (70%) (Pear Puree from Concentrate, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate {23%}), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Malic Acid
Best Before See Box On Flap
17g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 17g Roll:
|Energy
|1658kJ/393kcal
|282kJ/67kcal
|Fat
|8 g
|1.4 g
|(of which saturates
|3.5 g
|0.6 g)
|Carbohydrate
|79 g
|13 g
|(of which sugars
|37 g
|6.3 g)
|Fibre
|2 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|0.03 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.02 g
