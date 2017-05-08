By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Strawberry Winders 17G

4(1)Write a review
Kellogg's Strawberry Winders 17G
£ 0.40
£2.36/100g

Offer

Per roll (17g)
  • Energy282kJ 67kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1658kJ/393kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry and Pear Fruit Snack Roll.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 17g

Information

Ingredients

Fruit (70%) (Pear Puree from Concentrate, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate {23%}), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Malic Acid

Storage

Best Before See Box On Flap

Name and address

  • UK: Kellogg's,
  • PO Box 356,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 6XY.
  • ROI: Kellogg's,
  • PO Box 11483,

Return to

  • UK: Kellogg's Consumer Services Dept.,
  • PO Box 356,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 6XY.
  • ROI: Kellogg's Consumer Services Dept.,
  • PO Box 11483,
  • Dublin 6W.
  • Kellogg's Careline UK: 0800 626066 ROI: 1800 626066
  • Kellogg Marketing & Sales Company (UK) Ltd,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU

Net Contents

17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per 17g Roll:
Energy 1658kJ/393kcal282kJ/67kcal
Fat 8 g1.4 g
(of which saturates 3.5 g0.6 g)
Carbohydrate 79 g13 g
(of which sugars 37 g6.3 g)
Fibre 2 g0.3 g
Protein 0.2 g0.03 g
Salt 0.13 g0.02 g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy to eat and tastes great

4 stars

Loved by my grandchildren

