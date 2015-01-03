Mam Clip X2

Clip Double Set Flexible attachment for soothers, teethers & other accessories Keeps soothers clean & ready to use when needed Quick & easy Velcro fastening Join us in The MAM Club on mambaby.com Discover the fabulous world of MAM and enjoy many benefits and surprises.

BPA° BPS free °BPA/BPS free: °All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS. Flexible Ring Fits button soothers Hook & Loop Fastener Compatible with ring soothers, teethers & more Clip Fastener One handed operation and wide opening makes it easy to fasten Soft Ribbon Baby-safe length Washable & durable

This product meets the requirements of EN 12586: 2007.

Preparation and Usage

Fits All Soother Types, Teethers and More Button soother: Place the transparent ring over the soother button. Soother with handle: Attach the ribbon directly to the soother handle using the hook & loop fastener. Teethers & more: Attach the teether, toy, etc. by using the hook & loop fastener.

Lower age limit

0 Months