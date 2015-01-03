We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mam Clip X2

Mam Clip X2

4.5(4)
Clip Double SetFlexible attachment for soothers, teethers & other accessoriesKeeps soothers clean & ready to use when neededQuick & easy Velcro fasteningJoin us in The MAM Club on mambaby.comDiscover the fabulous world of MAM and enjoy many benefits and surprises.
BPA° BPS free°BPA/BPS free: °All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS.Flexible RingFits button soothersHook & Loop FastenerCompatible with ring soothers, teethers & moreClip FastenerOne handed operation and wide opening makes it easy to fastenSoft RibbonBaby-safe lengthWashable & durable
This product meets the requirements of EN 12586: 2007.
Fits all soother types, teethers and moreLight-weight, secure & solid holdWashableMother & Baby Awards 2007/8 Gold - award for excellence

Preparation and Usage

Fits All Soother Types, Teethers and MoreButton soother: Place the transparent ring over the soother button.Soother with handle: Attach the ribbon directly to the soother handle using the hook & loop fastener.Teethers & more: Attach the teether, toy, etc. by using the hook & loop fastener.

Lower age limit

0 Months

