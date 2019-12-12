By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Whole Lemon Sole

Counter Whole Lemon Sole

£ 2.24
£7.00/kg

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Whole Lemon sole (Microstomus kitt), Defrosted.
  • Sweet tasting delicate flesh. Best baked on the bone.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Fishing Gear the NE Atlantic – Iceland the NE Atlantic – English Channel Seines Trawls

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains100g contains
Energy310kJ / 73kcal310kJ / 73kcal
Fat0.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.7g16.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

