Colgate Sensitive Pro Relief Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

what a pity loved the taste,too runny
I opened the cap and it was as runny as brown sauce
Excellent Over all
I use this for my sensitive teeth and could feel the results within a day. This is obviously depends on how we use it too, as advised by the Dentist
very good
it good for the me teeth and keeps them nice strong healthy.
Great taste, whitening and sensitivity relief in one
This is a revolutionary product, combining all I want from a toothpaste. I knew it would be good just by the Colgate name, that is a guarantee in itself, but once I tried it I won't be going back to the other sensitive relief toothpaste I have used in the past. My teeth are free from sensitivity and the whiteness stays longer than other toothpaste. I recommend Sensitive Pro Relief Toothpaste whitening, everex give it a try the difference is quickly noticeable.
I can eat ice cream
After only usung this product for 1 week I can now eat ice cream again after years of avoiding it because of the pain it caused. Thanks Colgate
Pain free
Since using this product my sensitivity has disappeared - thank goodness. I also rub a little over my teeth and gums before vising the dentist/hygienist - beats gripping the chair!
fantastic product
This toothpaste not only whitens your teeth but it helps with sensitivity. My dentist recommended this toothpaste rather than sensodyne. I suffer from sensitive teeth and have found other sensitive toothpastes do not clean my teeth as well. However this toothpaste does both jobs and gives instant relief. Top tip apply the toothpaste to your teeth and don't rinse for instant relief of sensitivity.
used only 2 days
i had a very paiful tooth i suffer from sensitive teeth and only used this product 2 days and the pain is less than 1/2 brilliand
Whiter Teeth
Does what it says on the tube, however a bit exspensive
painfree
this toothpaste has been the best I tried it and it worked straight away the sensitivity stopped so pleased I found it