Colgate Sensitive Pro Relief Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description

  • Treats the cause of sensitive teeth
  • Restores natural whiteness of teeth
  • Long-lasting protective barrier
  • Do two amazing things at once for sensitive teeth. Protect yourself from sensitivity and whiten enamel with Colgate® Sensitive Whitening toothpaste. The unique whitening formula with Pro-Argin® seals channels to sensitive nerves in an instant, while gently whitening teeth. Brush regularly to build protection against sensitivity with our sensitive toothpaste and restore your naturally white smile.
  • Clinically proven relief for sensitive teeth
  • Protection for sensitive teeth
  • Whitens teeth
  • Same technology dentists use
  • Long lasting relief from first use
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Arginine: 8%, Other Ingredients: Calcium Carbonate, Aqua, Sorbitol, Bicarbonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Monofluorophosphate (1450ppmF¯), Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Bicarbonate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Titanium Dioxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Saccharin, Xanthan Gum, Limonene

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: For instant relief, apply directly to the sensitive tooth with your finger tip, and massage gently for 1 minute, up to twice a day. For children 6-12 years old, use only once a week or less frequently. For lasting relief, apply to a gentle toothbrush making sure to brush all the sensitive areas of your teeth.
  • Brush thoroughly for 2 minutes, twice a day.
  • Children 6 years and younger: Use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Net Contents

75ml ℮

what a pity loved the taste,too runny

2 stars

I opened the cap and it was as runny as brown sauce

Excellent Over all

5 stars

I use this for my sensitive teeth and could feel the results within a day. This is obviously depends on how we use it too, as advised by the Dentist

very good

5 stars

it good for the me teeth and keeps them nice strong healthy.

Great taste, whitening and sensitivity relief in one

4 stars

This is a revolutionary product, combining all I want from a toothpaste. I knew it would be good just by the Colgate name, that is a guarantee in itself, but once I tried it I won't be going back to the other sensitive relief toothpaste I have used in the past. My teeth are free from sensitivity and the whiteness stays longer than other toothpaste. I recommend Sensitive Pro Relief Toothpaste whitening, everex give it a try the difference is quickly noticeable.

I can eat ice cream

5 stars

After only usung this product for 1 week I can now eat ice cream again after years of avoiding it because of the pain it caused. Thanks Colgate

Pain free

5 stars

Since using this product my sensitivity has disappeared - thank goodness. I also rub a little over my teeth and gums before vising the dentist/hygienist - beats gripping the chair!

fantastic product

5 stars

This toothpaste not only whitens your teeth but it helps with sensitivity. My dentist recommended this toothpaste rather than sensodyne. I suffer from sensitive teeth and have found other sensitive toothpastes do not clean my teeth as well. However this toothpaste does both jobs and gives instant relief. Top tip apply the toothpaste to your teeth and don't rinse for instant relief of sensitivity.

used only 2 days

5 stars

i had a very paiful tooth i suffer from sensitive teeth and only used this product 2 days and the pain is less than 1/2 brilliand

Whiter Teeth

4 stars

Does what it says on the tube, however a bit exspensive

painfree

5 stars

this toothpaste has been the best I tried it and it worked straight away the sensitivity stopped so pleased I found it

