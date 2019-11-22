Cauldron 6 Lincolnshire Sausages 276G

Best veggie sausages!!!
These are the best veggie sausages I've ever eaten. The texture and taste are so close to actually sausages I couldn't believe it! Absolutely the best veggie buy
Good sauaages
Yep very good. Will buy again.
Highly recommend
Absolutely delicious! Meat eating hubby loved them and couldn't tell the difference. The flavor of the herbs is so good - these are now our go-to veggie sausages!
Really nice
I'm not a vegetarian but I love these sausages. It's a shame Tesco stopped stocking the Cumberland variety because they were really nice as well.
Absolutely brilliant product, our favourite veggie sausages EVER. A meat eating friend also loved these. They are a must in our house especially over Christmas as this one of the very few times of the year we have a cooked breakfast.