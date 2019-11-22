By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cauldron 6 Lincolnshire Sausages 276G

5(5)Write a review
Cauldron 6 Lincolnshire Sausages 276G
£ 2.00
£7.25/kg
Per 2 sausages
  • Energy697kJ 167kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 758kJ

Product Description

  • Lincolnshire sausages made from rehydrated vegetable protein with a sage & pepper seasoning
  • Discover More
  • For exciting recipe inspiration and more information on the Cauldron™ range visit -
  • www.cauldronfoods.co.uk
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Great taste 2015
  • Seasoned with sage and parsley
  • Discover inspiration everyday
  • A world of flavour
  • Made with non GM ingredients
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 276g

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Vegetable Protein (45%) (Water, Soya Protein, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser: Dicalcium Phosphate), Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Lincolnshire Seasoning (5%) (Yeast Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Herbs, Fructose, White Pepper, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Carrot Powder, Leek Powder, Sage Extract, Nutmeg Extract), Dried Free Range Egg White, Soya Protein, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose

Allergy Information

  • Made on a Nut free site

Storage

Keep refrigerated and eat by the date shown on the front of pack. Can be frozen on day of purchase for 1 month. Once opened must be eaten within 24 hours.Do not refreeze once thawed. Use by: see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results cook on the Hob.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 15 minutes
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.

Hob
Instructions: 10 minutes
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray.
Cook on the middle shelf.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy in a hearty veggie breakfast fry-up, or deliciously warming toad in the hole.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • Cauldron Consumer Care,
  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Tel: 03457 413 666 or visit our website at the address shown.

Net Contents

276g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 2 Sausages
Energy758kJ697kJ
-182kcal167kcal
Fat9.8g9.0g
of which saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate5.5g5.1g
of which sugars1.3g1.2g
Fibre3.6g3.3g
Protein16.1g14.8g
Salt1.3g1.2g

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best veggie sausages!!!

5 stars

These are the best veggie sausages I've ever eaten. The texture and taste are so close to actually sausages I couldn't believe it! Absolutely the best veggie buy

Good sauaages

4 stars

Yep very good. Will buy again.

Highly recommend

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Meat eating hubby loved them and couldn't tell the difference. The flavor of the herbs is so good - these are now our go-to veggie sausages!

Really nice

5 stars

I'm not a vegetarian but I love these sausages. It's a shame Tesco stopped stocking the Cumberland variety because they were really nice as well.

Absolutely brilliant product, our favourite veggie

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant product, our favourite veggie sausages EVER. A meat eating friend also loved these. They are a must in our house especially over Christmas as this one of the very few times of the year we have a cooked breakfast.

