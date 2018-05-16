Cauldron 6 Cumberland Sausages 276G

Product Description
- Cumberland sausages made from rehydrated vegetable protein with a herb & pepper seasoning
- For certification and offsetting details visit: cauldronfoods.co.uk/carbon-neutral
- Eat better for our planet
- Carbon neutral
- For more exciting recipe inspiration visit: cauldronfoods.co.uk
- This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
- High in protein
- Low in saturated fats
- Seasoned with black pepper and rosemary
- Made with non GM ingredients
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 276G
Rehydrated Textured Vegetable Protein (45%) (Water, Soya Protein, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser: Dicalcium Phosphate), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cumberland Seasoning (5%) (Yeast Extract, Salt, Black Pepper, Sugar, Rosemary, Barley Malt Extract, Bay, Carrot, Leek, Rapeseed Oil), Dried Free Range Egg White, Soya Protein, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose
- Made on a Nut free site. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Keep refrigerated and use by date shown on front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing as product has been previously frozen.Use by: See front of pack
Instructions: For best results cook on the Hob.
Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guideline only. Check all product is piping hot before
Hob
Instructions: 10 Minutes
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf.
Made in the UK
3 Servings
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
- Marlow Foods Ltd,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
- Cauldron Consumer Care,
- Marlow Foods Ltd,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Tel: 03457 413666 or visit our website at the address shown
276g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as hob cooked) Per 100g
|(as hob cooked) Per 2 sausages
|Energy
|783kJ
|720kJ
|-
|188kcal
|173kcal
|Fat
|11g
|10g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|5.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.6g
|Protein
|16g
|15g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.69g
|Serves 3
|-
|-
