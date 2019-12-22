Pot Noodle Sticky Rib 90G

Tasty rib snack 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd December 2019 Very nice indeed I tend to add a little less water than stated which I believe made it that slight bit nicer and gave a good flavour kick especially toward the end tastes almost similar to my local Chinese so defiantly can't complain. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better Than I Thought 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd December 2019 I was sceptical at first, as I’m not a lover of sticky ribs or anything that has this flavour, but this Pot Noodle really surprised me, and I throughly enjoyed it. It had more of a soy taste to it, than ribs taste, so suited my palette better. And the flavour mixed into the noodle with ease, giving it a consistent flavour throughout. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2019 I’m a big fan of pot noodle so I had to try this new flavour. I was very impressed, it’s very original and not like any classic instant noodle flavour I’ve had before. Tastes amazing and will be having it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Actually pretty tasty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2019 I stopped eating pot noodles when they stopped the sweet and sour one but this flavour (sticky rib), has definitely pulled me back was lovely full of flavour would definitely recommend for a quick snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2019 I got this as I love chicken and mushroom pot noodle and wanted to try something different, I enjoyed this new flavour very much, full in flavour it didn’t disappoint. Tasted like ribs and would buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

pot noodle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2019 i bought this product a few weeks ago as it was something quick and easy that i could have for lunch at work. i found that the product was enough to eat for lunch but didnt think the flavour tasted like what it said it was. it was quick and easy to make but im not sure wether i would buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2019 I had never tried this flavour before but I was not disappointed. Well, not impressed either. Maybe I should not have used a full sachet, because soy/ginger gave a bit too sweet taste for my liking but overall, not too bad. Next time I'll try with less sauce [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Tasty! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2019 I'm not normally one to go out of my comfort zone with flavors, but this seemed appealing to me. Rib is one of my favorite flavors and my god i do'nt regret buying it, it was packed full of flavor and i will certainly be buying more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and affordable 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2019 I had this last evening and it was the perfect comfort food after a long day. I love sticky ribs and I found it similar with the real thing. The only downside is that it is a bit sweet so I added a few drops of vinegar. Would purchase different flavours as well, is good for those days when you want something warm and easy to cook. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]