By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Noodle Sticky Rib 90G

4(21)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle Sticky Rib 90G
£ 1.00
£11.12/kg

Product Description

  • Noodles in a Chinese style sticky rib flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of Peking sauce.
  • Hungry, but have no time? Grab yourself a tasty Pot Noodle! Try the UK's No.1 instant Noodles in a Chinese - style Sticky Rib flavor sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of Peking sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that
  • (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 13/07/2017)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Mac & Cheese
  • Ramp up the taste in your Mac & Cheese pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavor Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you’re already bold if you’ve tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann’s Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • Quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavor
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Hungrier? Try a King Pot!
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles:Noodles (49%) [WHEAT flour, palm fat, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonate)]. Sauce and vegetables:Water, vegetables 8.5% (peppers, tomato powder, onion powder), maltodextrin, potato starch, WHEAT flour, sugar, flavourings (contain WHEAT, BARLEY), chives, salt, palm fat, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), spices, BARLEY malt extract, garlic. Sachet:Peking sauce (1.3%) [water, sugar, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, salt, maltodextrin, spices, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), acid (acetic acid), colour (anthocyanins)]. May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (hint: try the cupboard)

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. RIP OFF LID. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 mins.
  • 2. STIR. Leave for another 2 mins.
  • 3. STIR AGAIN. Find sachet, add contents.
  • 4. GRAB FORK and dig in.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)590 kJ1915 kJ1800 kJ21%
Energy (kcal)142 kcal461 kcal433 kcal22%
Fat (g)5.1 g17 g16 g23%
of which saturates (g)2.5 g8.2 g7.6 g38%
Carbohydrate (g)20 g65 g61 g23%
of which sugars (g)2.9 g9.5 g8.8 g10%
Fibre (g)1.2 g4 g3.7 g0%
Protein (g)3 g9.7 g9.1 g18%
Salt (g)0.6 g1.9 g1.8 g30%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 305 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

21 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty rib snack

5 stars

Very nice indeed I tend to add a little less water than stated which I believe made it that slight bit nicer and gave a good flavour kick especially toward the end tastes almost similar to my local Chinese so defiantly can't complain. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better Than I Thought

4 stars

I was sceptical at first, as I’m not a lover of sticky ribs or anything that has this flavour, but this Pot Noodle really surprised me, and I throughly enjoyed it. It had more of a soy taste to it, than ribs taste, so suited my palette better. And the flavour mixed into the noodle with ease, giving it a consistent flavour throughout. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour

5 stars

I’m a big fan of pot noodle so I had to try this new flavour. I was very impressed, it’s very original and not like any classic instant noodle flavour I’ve had before. Tastes amazing and will be having it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Actually pretty tasty

4 stars

I stopped eating pot noodles when they stopped the sweet and sour one but this flavour (sticky rib), has definitely pulled me back was lovely full of flavour would definitely recommend for a quick snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

4 stars

I got this as I love chicken and mushroom pot noodle and wanted to try something different, I enjoyed this new flavour very much, full in flavour it didn’t disappoint. Tasted like ribs and would buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

pot noodle

4 stars

i bought this product a few weeks ago as it was something quick and easy that i could have for lunch at work. i found that the product was enough to eat for lunch but didnt think the flavour tasted like what it said it was. it was quick and easy to make but im not sure wether i would buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

I had never tried this flavour before but I was not disappointed. Well, not impressed either. Maybe I should not have used a full sachet, because soy/ginger gave a bit too sweet taste for my liking but overall, not too bad. Next time I'll try with less sauce [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Tasty!

5 stars

I'm not normally one to go out of my comfort zone with flavors, but this seemed appealing to me. Rib is one of my favorite flavors and my god i do'nt regret buying it, it was packed full of flavor and i will certainly be buying more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and affordable

4 stars

I had this last evening and it was the perfect comfort food after a long day. I love sticky ribs and I found it similar with the real thing. The only downside is that it is a bit sweet so I added a few drops of vinegar. Would purchase different flavours as well, is good for those days when you want something warm and easy to cook. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice taste!

4 stars

I love pot noodles but normally opt for the chicken and mushroom flavour. But today I thought I would try something new and went for the stick ribs flavour! It was really nice, I was actually surprised! The texture was nice and like a usual pot noodle. Make sure u put in enough water so u don’t make it too dry. I like having them as a quick on the go lunch, as it’s so easy and versatile to eat. Just boil a kettle, pour hot water to the line inside and pop the lid back on. I would prefer an actual lid to put back on as the one u get gets hot when u take it off. And if u need to transport it, it isn’t very easy to do that. Also would love for them to come with a little fork, so u can really use it anywhere that has hot water. They fill you up nicely and the taste is really good. Really recommend and will keep buying in my house! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.40
£4.45/kg

Offer

Pot Noodle Pulled Pork 90G

£ 1.00
£0.11/10g

Batchelors Super Noodle Pots Chicken 75G

£ 1.00
£1.34/100g

Offer

Pot Noodle Sweet & Sour 90G

£ 1.00
£11.12/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here