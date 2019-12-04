Quorn Roast Style Sliced Fillets 140G
Offer
- Energy409kJ 98kcal5%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:
Product Description
- Vegetarian roast chicken flavour sliced Fillets, made with Mycoprotein™
- Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
- To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
- These Quorn Roast Sliced Fillets are satisfyingly simple and ready to eat. Quorn vegetarian roasted chicken slices are perfect for summer salads, wraps and sandwiches.
- Proudly meat free
- Satisfyingly simple
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 140g
- High in protein
- High in fibre
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (85%), Sunflower Oil, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Salt, Dextrose
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours.Use By: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Ready to eat. If you choose to cook them, simply remove all packaging. Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat for 6 minutes, turning frequently.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to Eat
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|Per half pack:
|Energy :
|584kJ/140kcal
|409kJ/98kcal
|Fat :
|7.1g
|5.0g
|of which saturates :
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate :
|1.9g
|1.3g
|of which sugars :
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre :
|7.0g
|4.9g
|Protein :
|13.7g
|9.6g
|Salt :
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Serves 2:
|-
|-
