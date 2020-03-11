Nuby Icybite Keys Teether

Ok for older babies. Would prefer it to be softer.
These keys would be ideal for a slightly older baby as my 4 month old struggles to chew on the keys as they are quite big and a little thick for tiny mouths to get round. All the keys have the same texture on the cool gel ends. The teether is a bit bulky overall and the individual keys are large. My baby much prefers biting on the blue ring which he can comfortably hold with both hands once his hands are placed on it. It would be nice if the ring was a softer plastic and the white dots on the ring were more raised as they don't really give much of a textured chewing surface. Initially, the small coloured areas of textured surfaces (which are a hard plastic) on the tops of each key do not interest my baby as he can't quite hold the keys independently to reach them but perhaps they may be useful chewing areas when he's older. The tops of the keys are a hard plastic and the part containing the cooling gel is a softer plastic though not as soft as silicon teethers. I have not tried to use the cool gel in the fridge yet but it's handy to have the option if he requires it later on when his teeth are coming through. The keys cannot be taken off the ring as they are securely fixed but can move around the ring.
Toy and teether!
My five month old really loves these. I can jiggle them as a set of keys to keep him amused when we are out and about and they are great for him to bite. He doesn't seem fussed whether they have been in the fridge or not as they warm up pretty quickly.
Cool set of keys
Great when cooled for teething babies. My Grandaughter loves keys, so now she has her own set I don't have to search to find where she has hidden mine!!
Brilliant for a teething baby.
My son loves these as he is teething. Also would recommend putting it in a steriliser as the heat makes them pop
Great for teething babies
Very happy with this works well as a toy and teether
Excellent item at great price!
We searched a lot before buying this and we are glad we bought this only because this is quite ideal for my 4 month old son.
lovely bright colours
My daughter has started teething quite young so she finds the colours really interesting. I also love that every part of the toy is chewable with different textures
Good overall
This was a good product overall. My son had it on his mouth for long time to help with his teething.
good quality
Lovely bright coloured teething toy although the keys are a little bit big for my little one to fit into her mouth and she also doesn't like them too cold but I'm sure she will get more use out of them when she is a little bigger