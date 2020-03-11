By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nuby Icybite Keys Teether

4.5(9)Write a review
£ 3.52
£3.52/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Icy Bite Keys Soothing Teether 3m+
  • Multiple textured surfaces
  • Contains purICE gel
  • BPA free
  • See the complete Nûby™ range on www.nuby-uk.com
  • For competitions & offers join us on Twitter NubyUK Facebook NubyUK
  • Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
  • This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project.
  • The IcyBite™ Keys teether by Nûby™ is another innovation in the natural teething process; a toy specially designed to encourage oral motor skills as well as providing visual stimulation for your baby. This colourful toy is also a dual surfaced teether. The Nûby™ ''keys'' are constructed of a soft textured material with offset surfaces, that assist in the eruption of teeth through infants delicate gums. For sore gums, the cool part of the ''keys'' soothes and stimulates safely. Colourful shapes are easy for baby to hold and sized for maximum effectiveness as a teether. All Nûby™ products are made of safe, durable materials and exceed all government safety regulations and standards. PûrIce™ stays colder longer than water filled teethers.
  • UK's No1 Teether Brand*
  • *AC Nielsen 52 W/E 23.08.14
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • UK's No1 Teether Brand
  • Soothes sore gums stays cooler for longer
  • For all teeth
  • BPA free
  • Textured surfaces massage and stimulate gums
  • PûrIce™ technology provides gentle cooling
  • Easy Grip design ideal for little hands
  • Bright colours stimulate the senses

Information

Storage

Cool only in a domestic refrigerator.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Wipe Clean Only.
  • Please retain these instructions for future reference.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for any forms of sterilisation. WARNING: Do not expose to extreme heat. DO NOT BOIL, microwave or place in dishwasher or freezer. Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, check teether for leaks or punctures. If damaged, discard and replace with a new teether.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle - Upon - Tyne,

Return to

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle - Upon - Tyne,
  • NE35 9PY.
  • Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
  • helpline@nubyuk.com
  • www.nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby.com

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok for older babies. Would prefer it to be softer.

3 stars

These keys would be ideal for a slightly older baby as my 4 month old struggles to chew on the keys as they are quite big and a little thick for tiny mouths to get round. All the keys have the same texture on the cool gel ends. The teether is a bit bulky overall and the individual keys are large. My baby much prefers biting on the blue ring which he can comfortably hold with both hands once his hands are placed on it. It would be nice if the ring was a softer plastic and the white dots on the ring were more raised as they don't really give much of a textured chewing surface. Initially, the small coloured areas of textured surfaces (which are a hard plastic) on the tops of each key do not interest my baby as he can't quite hold the keys independently to reach them but perhaps they may be useful chewing areas when he's older. The tops of the keys are a hard plastic and the part containing the cooling gel is a softer plastic though not as soft as silicon teethers. I have not tried to use the cool gel in the fridge yet but it's handy to have the option if he requires it later on when his teeth are coming through. The keys cannot be taken off the ring as they are securely fixed but can move around the ring.

Toy and teether!

4 stars

My five month old really loves these. I can jiggle them as a set of keys to keep him amused when we are out and about and they are great for him to bite. He doesn't seem fussed whether they have been in the fridge or not as they warm up pretty quickly.

Cool set of keys

5 stars

Great when cooled for teething babies. My Grandaughter loves keys, so now she has her own set I don't have to search to find where she has hidden mine!!

Brilliant for a teething baby.

5 stars

My son loves these as he is teething. Also would recommend putting it in a steriliser as the heat makes them pop

Great for teething babies

5 stars

Very happy with this works well as a toy and teether

Excellent item at great price!

5 stars

We searched a lot before buying this and we are glad we bought this only because this is quite ideal for my 4 month old son.

lovely bright colours

5 stars

My daughter has started teething quite young so she finds the colours really interesting. I also love that every part of the toy is chewable with different textures

Good overall

4 stars

This was a good product overall. My son had it on his mouth for long time to help with his teething.

good quality

4 stars

Lovely bright coloured teething toy although the keys are a little bit big for my little one to fit into her mouth and she also doesn't like them too cold but I'm sure she will get more use out of them when she is a little bigger

