By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nuby Super Sipper Cool Sips

5(2)Write a review
Nuby Super Sipper Cool Sips
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Product Description

  • Active Cup Cool Sipper
  • Insulated non-spill cup
  • Easy to hold
  • BPA free
  • See the complete Nûby™ range on www.nuby-uk.com
  • For competitions & offers join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @nubyuk
  • Dentist Approved**
  • **Approved by paediatric dentist Dr. Grace Yum
  • UK's No 1 Silicone Spout Cup Brand*
  • *IRI data week ending 30 Dec 2017
  • My SoftFlex™ Silicone Spout makes it super easy to drink and is kind to teeth. I have an insulated double wall to keep drinks cooler for longer. Perfect or drinking like a big kid!
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • Complies with EN14350
  • SoftFlex silicone spout
  • No spill
  • BPA free
  • Insulated double wall technology
  • Keep drinks cooler for longer!
  • Touch flo valve opens when child sips

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions included inside product.
  • Please read and retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety & health
  • WARNING!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled.
  • Never use soft spouts as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if a baby is allowed to use this type of beaker for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it used as a soother.
  • Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before feeding.
  • Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher. Do not turn the spout inside out for cleaning. Damage could result. Use a teat brush. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation.
  • INSPECT BEFORE AND AFTER EACH USE AND PULL THE FEEDING SPOUT IN ALL DIRECTIONS. THROW AWAY AT THE FIRST SIGNS OF DAMAGE OR WEAKNESS. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children. Do not leave the spout in direct sunlight or heat or leave in disinfectant "sterilising solution" for more the recommended as this may weaken the spout. FOR SAFETY AND HYGIENE REASONS IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT THE SPOUT IS REPLACED EVERY 2 MONTHS. Do not heat in a microwave with the beaker sealed. Remove the lid first. Not suitable for fizzy (carbonated) drinks. Please retain this instructions for future reference.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,

Return to

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE35 9PY.
  • Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
  • enquiries@nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby.com

Lower age limit

18 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety & health WARNING! Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Never use soft spouts as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if a baby is allowed to use this type of beaker for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it used as a soother. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher. Do not turn the spout inside out for cleaning. Damage could result. Use a teat brush. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation. INSPECT BEFORE AND AFTER EACH USE AND PULL THE FEEDING SPOUT IN ALL DIRECTIONS. THROW AWAY AT THE FIRST SIGNS OF DAMAGE OR WEAKNESS. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children. Do not leave the spout in direct sunlight or heat or leave in disinfectant "sterilising solution" for more the recommended as this may weaken the spout. FOR SAFETY AND HYGIENE REASONS IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT THE SPOUT IS REPLACED EVERY 2 MONTHS. Do not heat in a microwave with the beaker sealed. Remove the lid first. Not suitable for fizzy (carbonated) drinks. Please retain this instructions for future reference.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

best available

5 stars

I bought this cup a month ago when it was on offer in store and I had to buy another within a week as I was amazed. this is the first non spill cup which really is non spill! its amazing I have recommended it to all my mummy friends out there. this is the must have next step for you little one!!!

Great, little man loves it

5 stars

Perfect for the transition to a proper open cup does need to be sucked fairly hard to get any out but gets easier after a few uses- I had a go myself would buy again

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here