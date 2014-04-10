Nuby Super Sipper Cool Sips

best available
I bought this cup a month ago when it was on offer in store and I had to buy another within a week as I was amazed. this is the first non spill cup which really is non spill! its amazing I have recommended it to all my mummy friends out there. this is the must have next step for you little one!!!
Great, little man loves it
Perfect for the transition to a proper open cup does need to be sucked fairly hard to get any out but gets easier after a few uses- I had a go myself would buy again