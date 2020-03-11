By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nuby Super Sipper Flip It

Nuby Super Sipper Flip It
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Product Description

  • Sipper
  • Non-spill cup with easy to hold design & flip top lid
  • BPA free
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Deaf Children's Literacy Project
  • This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project
  • See the complete Nûby™ range on www.nuby-uk.com
  • For competitions & offers join us on
  • Facebook NubyUK
  • Twitter NubyUK
  • The cup features a soft silicone straw which is gentle to child's tender gums and emerging teeth. The soft silicone straw is covered by an easy-to-use flip top cap. This uniquely designed feature protects the straw from contamination when not in use. Great for travel and short trips! The flip cap keeps the straw sanitary and clean. When ready to use the cup, simply flip the cap and sip from the No-Spill™ straw. Liquids pass through straw only when your child sips. All Nûby™ products are made of safe, durable materials and exceed all government safety regulations and standards. Cup: Made from break-resistant plastic which is BPA free. Do not boil; do not steam sterilise.
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • Complies with EN14350.
  • No spill
  • Flip-it
  • BPA free
  • Soft flex flip it straw
  • Drinking on the go

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Assemble:
  • 1. Open flip-top to expose straw.
  • 2. Unscrew lid from cup.
  • 3. From inside of lid, grip straw at uppermost end where it attaches to the lid.
  • 4. Using brush, clean all parts thoroughly before using.
  • 5. Push the drinking straw through straw hole from bottom side of lid, making sure tab lines up with round hole (see Fig. 1).
  • 6. Pull top of drinking straw to secure in place over bridge. Connect extension to drinking straw. (see Fig. 2).
  • 7. Attach long straw to extension (see Fig. 3).
  • 8. Tightly twist lid on the cup to ensure leak resistant seal.
  • To Clean:
  • 1. Open flip-top to expose straw.
  • 2. Unscrew lid from cup.
  • 3. From inside of lid, grip straw at uppermost end where it attaches to the lid.
  • 4. Pull firmly to remove entire straw assembly.
  • 5. Separate long straw, extension and drinking straw.

Warnings

  • WARNING: STRAWS ARE NOT SUITABLE FOR A CHILD UNDER 6 MONTHS. ALLOWING YOUR CHILD TO USE THIS PRODUCT FOR PROLONGED PERIODS SEPARATE FROM REGULAR MEALTIMES OR TO GO TO SLEEP WHILE DRINKING LIQUIDS, OTHER THAN WATER, FROM THIS SIPPY CUP MAY CAUSE OR CONTRIBUTE TO EARLY CHILDHOOD TOOTH DECAY.
  • Always use this product with adult supervision.
  • For your child's safety & health
  • WARNING!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Never use soft spouts or straws as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if a baby is allowed to use this type of straw beaker for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it used as a soother. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. INSPECT BEFORE AND AFTER EACH USE AND PULL THE FEEDING STRAW IN ALL DIRECTIONS. THROW AWAY AT THE FIRST SIGNS OF DAMAGE OR WEAKNESS. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children. Do not leave the straw in direct sunlight or heat or leave in disinfectant "sterilising solution" for more the recommended as this may weaken the teat. FOR SAFETY AND HYGIENE REASONS IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT THE STRAW IS REPLACED EVERY 2 MONTHS. Do not heat in a microwave with the beaker sealed. Remove the lid first. Not suitable for fizzy (carbonated) drinks.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,

Lower age limit

12 Months

Safety information

Great buy!!!

5 stars

great buy! They are non spill and my son been using these cups since he was eight months and he loves them. Good clean way for your son to drink. would highly recommend.

