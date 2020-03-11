Nuby Super Sipper Flip It

WARNING: STRAWS ARE NOT SUITABLE FOR A CHILD UNDER 6 MONTHS. ALLOWING YOUR CHILD TO USE THIS PRODUCT FOR PROLONGED PERIODS SEPARATE FROM REGULAR MEALTIMES OR TO GO TO SLEEP WHILE DRINKING LIQUIDS, OTHER THAN WATER, FROM THIS SIPPY CUP MAY CAUSE OR CONTRIBUTE TO EARLY CHILDHOOD TOOTH DECAY. Always use this product with adult supervision. For your child's safety & health WARNING! Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Never use soft spouts or straws as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if a baby is allowed to use this type of straw beaker for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it used as a soother. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. INSPECT BEFORE AND AFTER EACH USE AND PULL THE FEEDING STRAW IN ALL DIRECTIONS. THROW AWAY AT THE FIRST SIGNS OF DAMAGE OR WEAKNESS. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children. Do not leave the straw in direct sunlight or heat or leave in disinfectant "sterilising solution" for more the recommended as this may weaken the teat. FOR SAFETY AND HYGIENE REASONS IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT THE STRAW IS REPLACED EVERY 2 MONTHS. Do not heat in a microwave with the beaker sealed. Remove the lid first. Not suitable for fizzy (carbonated) drinks.