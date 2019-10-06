Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 500G

Good Coffee and love the Taste..
Like this coffee and it lasts me longer ,tastes is good and like it even more now its on offer.My family also enjoy a cup when they visit me.
Nice for the price
A lovely mellow coffee at a reasonable price got the small jar to start now on the bigger tub as the best value for the family
Very tasty, good value
I buy every month
It was not to everyone's taste,
There seems to be an after taste when drinking this coffee, quirmte a bitter taste
Possibly the biggest tub of coffee in the whole wide world
If you want an extremely large tub of coffee, this product will leave you satisfied. What's worse, is you think you'll never need to buy coffee ever again, and next thing you know it's empty and you havn't slept for five days.