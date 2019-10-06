By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 500G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 500G
£ 6.75
£1.35/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze dried instant coffee.
  • Tesco Gold RICH & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for a deep flavour Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right rich, velvety balance.
  • RICH & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for a deep flavour Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right rich, velvety balance.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Robusta Coffee, Arabica Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Replace cap after opening.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk if preferred.

Number of uses

277 Servings

Recycling info

Tub. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Coffee and love the Taste..

5 stars

Like this coffee and it lasts me longer ,tastes is good and like it even more now its on offer.My family also enjoy a cup when they visit me.

Nice for the price

5 stars

A lovely mellow coffee at a reasonable price got the small jar to start now on the bigger tub as the best value for the family

Very tasty, good value

5 stars

I buy every month

It was not to everyone's taste,

2 stars

There seems to be an after taste when drinking this coffee, quirmte a bitter taste

Possibly the biggest tub of coffee in the whole wide world

5 stars

If you want an extremely large tub of coffee, this product will leave you satisfied. What's worse, is you think you'll never need to buy coffee ever again, and next thing you know it's empty and you havn't slept for five days.

Usually bought next

Tesco 240 Teabags 750G

£ 2.90
£0.39/100g

Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 2Kg

£ 1.35
£0.68/kg

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 5Kg

£ 3.20
£0.64/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here