Tesco Simply Crispy Half Duck & 12 Pancakes 530G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.

Remove outer packaging.

Place sauce sachet in a cup of cold water for 30 minutes until defrosted.

Hoisin sauce not suitable for heating.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 35-40 mins

Duck only.

Remove all packaging from half duck.

Place half duck on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes.

Duck not suitable for microwave cooking or steaming.



Steam

Instructions: Steam Pancakes only.

Remove pancakes from bag.

Place in a steamer or on a plate and cover with a piece of foil or saucepan lid.

Steam over a pan of simmering water for 5-6 minutes.

Pancakes not suitable for oven heating.

