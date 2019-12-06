By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Simply Crispy Half Duck & 12 Pancakes 530G

2(8)Write a review
Tesco Simply Crispy Half Duck & 12 Pancakes 530G
£ 6.00
£11.33/kg
3 duck and hoisin pancakes
  • Energy1103kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1040kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated half duck with 12 pancakes and hoisin sauce
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Crispy duck, marinated in Szechuan pepper and spices with hoisin sauce
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using duck from farms operating to these standards.
  • Slow roasted
  • Crispy duck, marinated in szechuan pepper and spices with hoisin sauce
  • Cook from frozen 40 mins
  • Pack size: 0.53kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Half Duck (59%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, Salt, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Szechuan Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger, Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Rice, Sesame Seed, Star Anise, Sesame Oil, Garlic, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Coriander Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Allspice.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove outer packaging.
Place sauce sachet in a cup of cold water for 30 minutes until defrosted.
Hoisin sauce not suitable for heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 35-40 mins
Duck only.
Remove all packaging from half duck.
Place half duck on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes.
Duck not suitable for microwave cooking or steaming.

Steam
Instructions: Steam Pancakes only.
Remove pancakes from bag.
Place in a steamer or on a plate and cover with a piece of foil or saucepan lid.
Steam over a pan of simmering water for 5-6 minutes.
Pancakes not suitable for oven heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. and Thailand using duck from Thailand. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shred duck from the bone.
  • Open hoisin sauce sachet and add duck and some sauce to centre of a pancake, adding your own cucumber and spring onion strips to serve.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains bones.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

530g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 duck and hoisin pancakes (106g**)
Energy1040kJ / 248kcal1103kJ / 262kcal
Fat8.9g9.5g
Saturates2.2g2.3g
Carbohydrate23.4g24.8g
Sugars6.8g7.2g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein17.9g18.9g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
** When cooked according to instructions 530g typically weighs 424g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought last week but no pancakes or sauce.

2 stars

Haven't used it as no sauce or pancakes

It had no taste at all the worst crispy duck we ha

1 stars

It had no taste at all the worst crispy duck we have ever had

Yuk!

1 stars

Poor taste

Can be improved

3 stars

Could do with a bit more flavouring Also pancakes are too coarse - should be thin and light

Watery sauce

1 stars

The duck was fine and average size for half duck and price. However the sauce( shock is what makes the dish so enjoyable) was watery and contained no more than the amount used in the quarter duck packs. Extremely disappointed.

Disappointing

1 stars

Extremely disappointed with this crispy duck. Bought it as a Saturday night treat but it was far from that, bland, tasteless and even the hoi sin sauce was horrible. Wont buy this again!!

disappointing

1 stars

This is the worst food item I have bought from Tesco's

We have these often, just for special occasions,like every other Sunday.

5 stars

Always have one in, to spoil ourselves

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Cucumber Portion

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Tesco 16 Piece Chinese Selection 322G

£ 2.50
£7.77/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here