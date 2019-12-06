Tesco Simply Crispy Half Duck & 12 Pancakes 530G

Bought last week but no pancakes or sauce.
Haven't used it as no sauce or pancakes
It had no taste at all the worst crispy duck we ha
It had no taste at all the worst crispy duck we have ever had
Yuk!
Poor taste
Can be improved
Could do with a bit more flavouring Also pancakes are too coarse - should be thin and light
Watery sauce
The duck was fine and average size for half duck and price. However the sauce( shock is what makes the dish so enjoyable) was watery and contained no more than the amount used in the quarter duck packs. Extremely disappointed.
Disappointing
Extremely disappointed with this crispy duck. Bought it as a Saturday night treat but it was far from that, bland, tasteless and even the hoi sin sauce was horrible. Wont buy this again!!
disappointing
This is the worst food item I have bought from Tesco's
We have these often, just for special occasions,like every other Sunday.
Always have one in, to spoil ourselves