Napolina Five Bean Salad 400G

Napolina Five Bean Salad 400G
£ 1.00
£4.17/kg

Product Description

  • Five Bean Salad with Sweetcorn in a Vinaigrette Dressing
  • For a true taste of Italy, why not try our recipe for Amalfi Insalata (Amalfi salad)
  • Watch the video at www.napolina.com/recipes
  • Napolina means 'Little Naples' and Naples is where our brand was created in 1965.
  • Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.
  • That's the Italian way.
  • High in protein
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables in variable proportions (60%) (Red Kidney Beans, Black Eye Beans, Borlotti Beans, Pea Navy Beans, Baby Green Lima Beans, Sweetcorn), Water, White Wine Vinegar (0.9%), Salt, Sugar, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Pepper, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Pepper Extract, Basil Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Produce of

Produced with beans from EU and non EU countries. Prepared and packed in Italy

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drained
Energy:523kJ/124kcal
Fat:0.9g
of which saturates:0.0g
Carbohydrate:18.8g
of which sugars:2.1g
Fibre:6.2g
Protein:7.1g
Salt:0.72g

