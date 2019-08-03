Cauldron Foods Marinate Tofu 160G

Great vegan gluten-free convenience food.
So delicious quickly and easily pan-fried in a little oil till crispy. Great vegan gluten-free convenience food for when you don't have time to marinate your own (which is a lot cheaper!) Ideal for new vegans. Extremely versatile - goes great with new potatoes, roasted veg and salad or with a stir fry, with pasta, on a baked potato with creamy hummus or in a curry or stew.
The best tofu
This is the best tofu, full of flavour with a great texture. It can be added to so many dishes, super easy to prepare.