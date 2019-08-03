By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cauldron Foods Marinate Tofu 160G

5(2)Write a review
Cauldron Foods Marinate Tofu 160G
£ 2.50
£15.63/kg
Per 1/2 pack
  • Energy772kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 965kJ

Product Description

  • Marinated soybean curd
  • Discover more
  • For exciting recipe inspiration and more information on the Cauldron® range visit - www.cauldronfoods.co.uk
  • Toss into salads, stir fries, or a hearty buddha bowl and see how exciting tofu can be.
  • Organic
  • Quick & easy
  • Discover inspiration everyday
  • Lightly spiced and goes with everything
  • A world of flavour
  • High in protein
  • Made with non GM ingredients
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 160g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

*Tofu (91%) [Water, *Soybeans, Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate], Marinade [Water, Salt, *Coriander, *Paprika, *Pepper, *Ginger, *Mace, *Tumeric, *Chilli, Natural Flavours, *Onion, *Garlic, *Maize Starch, *Herbs, Citric Acid], *Sunflower Oil, *Produced under Organic standards

Allergy Information

  • Made on a Nut free site

Storage

Keep refrigerated and eat by the date shown on the front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened must be eaten within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Ready to eat from the pack or try hot.
Remove all packaging.
5 minutes
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • Cauldron Consumer Care,
  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Tel: 03457 413 666 or visit our website at the address shown.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/2 pack
Energy 965kJ772kJ
-232kcal186kcal
Fat 17g14g
of which saturates2.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.8g
of which sugars1.0g0.8g
Fibre2.7g2.2g
Protein18g14g
Salt1.5g1.2g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great vegan gluten-free convenience food.

5 stars

So delicious quickly and easily pan-fried in a little oil till crispy. Great vegan gluten-free convenience food for when you don't have time to marinate your own (which is a lot cheaper!) Ideal for new vegans. Extremely versatile - goes great with new potatoes, roasted veg and salad or with a stir fry, with pasta, on a baked potato with creamy hummus or in a curry or stew.

The best tofu

5 stars

This is the best tofu, full of flavour with a great texture. It can be added to so many dishes, super easy to prepare.

