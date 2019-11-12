Cauldron Foods Tofu 396G

Best and Easiest tofu
Extra firm tofu, was really easy to prepare after pressing and didn't crumble apart like some others. Used it to make sweet and sour and it was incredible!
Used to make VEGAN scrambled egg find it ideal for this.
Water, Soybeans* (35.8%), Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate, *Produced under Organic Standards
Keep refrigerated and eat by the date shown on the front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened keep covered in chilled water, which should be changed daily, and eat within 2 days.
Instructions: Ready to eat from the pack or try hot. Remove all packaging.
6 Minutes Draining and pressing will give extra firmness to the Tofu and allow it to absorb flavours. Press for a minimum of 10 minutes, up to 20 minutes. Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Made in the Netherlands
4 Servings
396g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/4 pack
|Energy
|494kJ
|489kJ
|-
|118kcal
|117kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|7.0g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.0g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.9g
|Protein
|12.6g
|12.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.02g
|Serves 4
|-
|-
