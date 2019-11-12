By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cauldron Foods Tofu 396G

5(2)Write a review
Cauldron Foods Tofu 396G
£ 2.00
£5.06/kg
Per 1/4 pack
  • Energy489kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 494kJ

Product Description

  • Soybean curd
  • Discover more
  • www.cauldronfoods.co.uk
  • Organic
  • Discover inspiration everyday
  • Light flavour, firm texture, endless possibilities
  • A world of flavour
  • Made with non GM ingredients
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 396g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soybeans* (35.8%), Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate, *Produced under Organic Standards

Allergy Information

  • Made on a Nut free site

Storage

Keep refrigerated and eat by the date shown on the front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened keep covered in chilled water, which should be changed daily, and eat within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Ready to eat from the pack or try hot. Remove all packaging.
6 Minutes Draining and pressing will give extra firmness to the Tofu and allow it to absorb flavours. Press for a minimum of 10 minutes, up to 20 minutes. Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Cauldron,
  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • Cauldron Consumer Care,
  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Tel: 03457 413 666
  • Or visit our website at the address shown.

Net Contents

396g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/4 pack
Energy494kJ489kJ
-118kcal117kcal
Fat7.1g7.0g
of which saturates1.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.0g
of which sugars0.7g0.7g
Fibre1.9g1.9g
Protein12.6g12.5g
Salt0.03g0.02g
Serves 4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best and Easiest tofu

5 stars

Extra firm tofu, was really easy to prepare after pressing and didn't crumble apart like some others. Used it to make sweet and sour and it was incredible!

GOOD PRODUCT

5 stars

Used to make VEGAN scrambled egg find it ideal for this.

