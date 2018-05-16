By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Milk Chocolate Animal Bar Single

Nestle Milk Chocolate Animal Bar Single
£ 0.25
£0.25/each
Per bar**
  • Energy418kJ 100kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2199kJ/526kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • A yummy milk chocolate bar, at a perfect size, full of fun, with exciting puzzles and games inside the wrapper, so the enjoyment lasts long after the bar is gone.
  • Animal Bar® was launched in 1963 as a real milk chocolate bar, with a fun game on the inside of each wrapper. Every bar has two different animals, along with their names; moulded on the surface of the chocolate. There are a total of six different animal friends to play with in every pack: Leo the Lion, Micky the Monkey, Percy the Parrot, Lucy the Leopard, Ziggy the Zebra and Sid the Snake.
  • Create your own mini adventure with every bar alongside your favourite characters and go wild with Animal bar®.
  • With 100 Calories per bar and free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, Animal Bar® is the perfect treat for kids who enjoy the creamy texture of milk chocolate wrapped in exciting animals stories.
  • Animal Bar® is part of The Nestlé Cocoa Plan which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their products.
  • If you fancy white chocolate why not to try our MILKYBAR® products?
  • Yummy milk chocolate bars with fun puzzles and games inside the wrapper, so the fun and games last after the bar is gone
  • Go wild with Animal bar. Including friends such as Micky Monkey, Ziggy Zebra, Lucy Leopard, Sid the Snake, Percy Parrot and Leo the Lion
  • 100 kcal per bar
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:Per serving**:
Energy2199kJ/526kcal418kJ/100kcal
Fat27.8g5.3g
of which: saturates16.1g3.1g
Carbohydrate62.9g12.0g
of which: sugars61.8g11.7g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein5.3g1.0g
Salt0.14g0.03g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**1 bar--
Contains 1 serving--
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages--

