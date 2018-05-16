Nestle Milk Chocolate Animal Bar Single

- Energy418kJ 100kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2199kJ/526kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- A yummy milk chocolate bar, at a perfect size, full of fun, with exciting puzzles and games inside the wrapper, so the enjoyment lasts long after the bar is gone.
- Animal Bar® was launched in 1963 as a real milk chocolate bar, with a fun game on the inside of each wrapper. Every bar has two different animals, along with their names; moulded on the surface of the chocolate. There are a total of six different animal friends to play with in every pack: Leo the Lion, Micky the Monkey, Percy the Parrot, Lucy the Leopard, Ziggy the Zebra and Sid the Snake.
- Create your own mini adventure with every bar alongside your favourite characters and go wild with Animal bar®.
- With 100 Calories per bar and free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, Animal Bar® is the perfect treat for kids who enjoy the creamy texture of milk chocolate wrapped in exciting animals stories.
- Animal Bar® is part of The Nestlé Cocoa Plan which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their products.
- If you fancy white chocolate why not to try our MILKYBAR® products?
- Yummy milk chocolate bars with fun puzzles and games inside the wrapper, so the fun and games last after the bar is gone
- Go wild with Animal bar. Including friends such as Micky Monkey, Ziggy Zebra, Lucy Leopard, Sid the Snake, Percy Parrot and Leo the Lion
- 100 kcal per bar
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Per serving**:
|Energy
|2199kJ/526kcal
|418kJ/100kcal
|Fat
|27.8g
|5.3g
|of which: saturates
|16.1g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|12.0g
|of which: sugars
|61.8g
|11.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.03g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**1 bar
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020