Maoam Giant Stripes 15G

Maoam Giant Stripes 15G
Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Chewy Sweets with 3 % Fruit Juice from Concentrate
  • Contains fruit juice!
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 15g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Fruit Juice from Concentrate: Strawberry, Gelatine, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Radish, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Safflower, Blackcurrant, Hibiscus, Invert Sugar Syrup

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end . . . (see print on front of pack).

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Net Contents

15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy:1 666 kJ/394 kcal
Fat:6.4 g
of which saturates:3.2 g
Carbohydrate:84 g
of which sugars:60 g
Protein:1.0 g
Salt:0.02 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

