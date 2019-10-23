By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Twirl 4 Pack 136G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Cadbury Twirl 4 Pack 136G
£ 1.50
£1.11/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 17 g contains
  • Energy375 kJ 90 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.9 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9 g
    14%
  • Sugars9.9 g
    11%
  • Salt0.04 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2209 kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Milk chocolate fingers
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Each pack contains 4 tasty 2-finger bars - ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Two twirly milk chocolate fingers covered in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Give twirl a whirl
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4 x 34 g bars per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

136g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Finger (17 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2209 kJ375 kJ8400 kJ /
-528 kcal90 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 29 g4.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 17 g2.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 59 g10 g260 g
of which Sugars 58 g9.9 g90 g
Fibre 2.3 g0.4 g-
Protein 7.0 g1.2 g50 g
Salt 0.26 g0.04 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

nice and chocolaty

5 stars

nice and chocolaty

delicioushness in one bar

5 stars

delicioushness in one bar

