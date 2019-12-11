Pek Chopped Pork 300G

Excellent value and taste
this ham is excellent, lovely taste and being on a low carb diet it makes a delicious snack as no carbs. Brilliant
First class product at a great price.
First class product at a price thats brilliant value.
Tastiest chopped pork you can buy.
This is the only chopped pork I ever buy. It is a great standby especially when people turn up unexpectedly. I have it mainly in sandwiches or with chips and egg for a quick meal. Better still, chop some of the meat into cubes add it to chopped lettuce cucumber tomatoes spring onions etc. Add some mayo or salad cream and season with pepper to make delicious French salad. Then use as a filling for jacket potato or wholemeal bun.