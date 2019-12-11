By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pek Chopped Pork 300G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.20
£0.40/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chunky Pieces of Cured Chopped Pork
  • No MSM*
  • *PEK Chopped Pork does not contain MSM (mechanically-separated meat).
  • Minimum 90% pork content
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser: Diphosphates, White Pepper, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, place contents into a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Produced in Poland from EU pork

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat.
  • Best chilled before slicing.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.pek.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100 g)
Energy:862 kJ (207 kcal)
Fat:15.5 g
of which saturates:5.5 g
Carbohydrate:0.1 g
of which sugars:0.1 g
Protein:16.9 g
Salt:2.4 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent value and taste

5 stars

this ham is excellent, lovely taste and being on a low carb diet it makes a delicious snack as no carbs. Brilliant

First class product at a great price.

5 stars

First class product at a price thats brilliant value.

Tastiest chopped pork you can buy.

4 stars

This is the only chopped pork I ever buy. It is a great standby especially when people turn up unexpectedly. I have it mainly in sandwiches or with chips and egg for a quick meal. Better still, chop some of the meat into cubes add it to chopped lettuce cucumber tomatoes spring onions etc. Add some mayo or salad cream and season with pepper to make delicious French salad. Then use as a filling for jacket potato or wholemeal bun.

