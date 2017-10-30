Fred&Flo Moses Fleece Blanket White

Super soft
Super soft and on the thin side yet very cozy n warm. Bought 2 already and will definitely buy more. But will look for bigger size as my son is getting bigger.
Great value!
I bought this to go in the middle of a nappy cake and it fits the bill perfectly! It's so soft too so I think it will be perfect for a newborn.
Great baby blanket
Very soft and of a good size. The price was right and would buy again.
Lovely little blanket
Bought this for our first child due November, super soft and cute. In my hospital bag ready for the little arrival!
Soft Baby blanket
Bought this blanket for our future Grandchild due very soon. The blanket is ideal for a crib it is so soft ideal for a newborn.
Perfect
Brought them for my two new grand children ( perfect size , very soft , great value
Good value
Bought for new baby lovely and soft and really white good value
Lovely blanket
Great value and service. My baby boy love this blanket.
Lovely soft blanket
I bought 4 of these little blankets. Really soft, washed well. Great value for money. Would buy again and definitely recommend :-)
tesco fleece blanket
I bought this as part of a gift package for a baby christening. Blanket was soft and reasonable quality for the price