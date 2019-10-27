By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Shaver Adaptor

5(50)Write a review
Tesco Shaver Adaptor
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • 1 Amp adapter
  • Converts 2-pin plug to a standard 3-pin british plug
  • Great for travel, this Tesco adapter plug converts a 2-pin shaver or electric toothbrush plug to a standard 3-pin British plug.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

50 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Fuse has gone on it!!

1 stars

Fuse has gone on it!!

Great adapter

5 stars

Excellent quality adapter. Plugged it in and it worked first time.

Brill duvet!

5 stars

Bought this duvet, and can't complain! Good price and great service!

Great product

5 stars

I have not got a shaver socket in my bathroom so this is a must.I love the fact that I can also take this away with me for in case there is not a socket there. It is a really convenient product at a a fantastic price, would highly recommend!

Does what it says!

5 stars

Really good price, used Click & Collect so really easy. Just needed it for my electric toothbrush and does the job.

As expected

4 stars

This came quickly and was as expected. Works fine. Nice to see there was no excess and wasteful packaging, simply in a box. Picking it up from store was very, very slow.

great solid adaptor.

5 stars

For the cost of this adaptor I was expecting a cheap and nasty thing, but it's solid and robust and has survived my four kids with their electric toothbrushes. What better recommendation can I give.

Does exactly what it says on the tin!

5 stars

Since receiving my Shaver Adaptor it has been put to good use enabling an electric toothbrush to be charged from a socket in the bedroom rather than a shaver socket in the bathroom. This is excellent news, as there is no shaver socket in the en suite.

good purchase

5 stars

Bought for electric toothbrush does what it says on the tin! Cheaper than most other sites very happy..:-)

Wobbly pin!

4 stars

I bought two of these shaver adaptors, and at the price, they were very good value. One of the adaptors was absolutely fine, but the other one has a wobbly top pin, which is a slight concern. However, given the price, it is a bit too much effort to return it!!!!

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 4Way Extension Lead 0.75M

£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Tesco European Travel Adaptor Usb Sing

£ 10.50
£10.50/each

Tesco 2 Way 4M Extension Lead

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Tesco 2 Way Adaptor Plug

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here