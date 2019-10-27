Tesco Shaver Adaptor

Fuse has gone on it!!
Great adapter
Excellent quality adapter. Plugged it in and it worked first time.
Brill duvet!
Bought this duvet, and can't complain! Good price and great service!
Great product
I have not got a shaver socket in my bathroom so this is a must.I love the fact that I can also take this away with me for in case there is not a socket there. It is a really convenient product at a a fantastic price, would highly recommend!
Does what it says!
Really good price, used Click & Collect so really easy. Just needed it for my electric toothbrush and does the job.
As expected
This came quickly and was as expected. Works fine. Nice to see there was no excess and wasteful packaging, simply in a box. Picking it up from store was very, very slow.
great solid adaptor.
For the cost of this adaptor I was expecting a cheap and nasty thing, but it's solid and robust and has survived my four kids with their electric toothbrushes. What better recommendation can I give.
Does exactly what it says on the tin!
Since receiving my Shaver Adaptor it has been put to good use enabling an electric toothbrush to be charged from a socket in the bedroom rather than a shaver socket in the bathroom. This is excellent news, as there is no shaver socket in the en suite.
good purchase
Bought for electric toothbrush does what it says on the tin! Cheaper than most other sites very happy..:-)
Wobbly pin!
I bought two of these shaver adaptors, and at the price, they were very good value. One of the adaptors was absolutely fine, but the other one has a wobbly top pin, which is a slight concern. However, given the price, it is a bit too much effort to return it!!!!