Blaxland Estate Chardonnay 75Cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • Blaxland Estate. Carefully selected, classic Australian wines that are bursting with flavour. The perfect partner for food and a get together with friends.
  • Taste: tropical fruits, peach, subtle vanilla
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites and Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Tropical fruits, peach, subtle vanilla

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Kingsland

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and aged in stainless steel tanks with oak.

History

  • The Australian Geographical Indication "South Eastern Australia" was entered in the Register of Protected Names on 1 May 1996.

Regional Information

  • The South Eastern Australia wine region covers the area south of a line running from Ceduna in western South Australia to the junction of the borders of New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia (known as Cameron Corner) and then to the intersection of the Tropic of Capricorn with the eastern continental coastline

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Food match: Grilled seafood, creamy pasta dishes

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Once again, a let down. Clearly advertised at 13%

2 stars

Once again, a let down. Clearly advertised at 13% volume. When delivered 12.5%

Fruity chardonnay

4 stars

A lovely medium bodied chardonnay with tropical fruits, peach and citrus flavours, great on its' own or with chicken/pasta.

young wine

4 stars

For a wine so young this was extremely good. The citrus flavours are wonderfully refreshing and overall the wine is a beautiful drink

DON'T BUY

1 stars

We found this wine undrinkable - sour, acidic and simply not worth it at any price. This is not part of the Chardonnay renaissance and is our first serious disappointment from Tesco..

Blaxland Estate Chardonnay

4 stars

A very nice chardonnay. I've had the shiraz(?), and that was also excellent. Blaxland are not that well known, but as time goes on, I'm sure that things will improve!

Love it

5 stars

This wine is quite mild not too dry or too sweet it might not be suitable if your a real wine drinker but i like it for the above reasons so its all down to individual taste

Everyday drinking Chardonnay

3 stars

I keep ordering this wine by mistake, its perfectly OK but that's about all.

A Winner!

5 stars

Good firm oak - not overstated. Loads of fruit - Yes Tropical as it says on the bottle. Givin g it away at £4.25 - I'd expect to pay twice that in a supermarket. Its a 7 on my 1-10 scale.

great with fish

4 stars

This wine is lovely with fish or pasta dishes. It is also a great wine to drink in the evening whilst relaxing. Would recommend for all tastes and therefore safe for offering to visitors.

Very disappointed.

1 stars

This wine is easily one of the least palatable wines I have ever had the misfortune of purchasing. Absolutely AWFUL!!!

