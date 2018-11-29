Blaxland Estate Chardonnay 75Cl

Once again, a let down. Clearly advertised at 13%
Once again, a let down. Clearly advertised at 13% volume. When delivered 12.5%
Fruity chardonnay
A lovely medium bodied chardonnay with tropical fruits, peach and citrus flavours, great on its' own or with chicken/pasta.
young wine
For a wine so young this was extremely good. The citrus flavours are wonderfully refreshing and overall the wine is a beautiful drink
DON'T BUY
We found this wine undrinkable - sour, acidic and simply not worth it at any price. This is not part of the Chardonnay renaissance and is our first serious disappointment from Tesco..
Blaxland Estate Chardonnay
A very nice chardonnay. I've had the shiraz(?), and that was also excellent. Blaxland are not that well known, but as time goes on, I'm sure that things will improve!
Love it
This wine is quite mild not too dry or too sweet it might not be suitable if your a real wine drinker but i like it for the above reasons so its all down to individual taste
Everyday drinking Chardonnay
I keep ordering this wine by mistake, its perfectly OK but that's about all.
A Winner!
Good firm oak - not overstated. Loads of fruit - Yes Tropical as it says on the bottle. Givin g it away at £4.25 - I'd expect to pay twice that in a supermarket. Its a 7 on my 1-10 scale.
great with fish
This wine is lovely with fish or pasta dishes. It is also a great wine to drink in the evening whilst relaxing. Would recommend for all tastes and therefore safe for offering to visitors.
Very disappointed.
This wine is easily one of the least palatable wines I have ever had the misfortune of purchasing. Absolutely AWFUL!!!