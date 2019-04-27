By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blaxland Estate Shiraz 75Cl

4(102)Write a review
image 1 of Blaxland Estate Shiraz 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • Blaxland Estate. Carefully selected, classic Australian wines that are bursting with flavour. The perfect partner for food and a get together with friends.
  • Taste: blackberries, subtle hints of oak & spice
  • Food match: tomato pasta dishes, hearty lamb casserole
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth, medium-bodied, ruby red wine. Flavors of blackberries and a hint of spice balanced with subtle oak.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Kingsland

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Limestone Coast's Winery of the Year as awarded at the 2015 New York International Wine Competition. The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and aged with French oak to give subtle spicy notes on the finish.

History

  • The Australian Geographical Indication "South Eastern Australia" was entered in the Register of Protected Names on 1 May 1996.

Regional Information

  • The South Eastern Australia wine region covers the area south of a line running from Ceduna in western South Australia to the junction of the borders of New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia (known as Cameron Corner) and then to the intersection of the Tropic of Capricorn with the eastern continental coastline.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

102 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Go for it, it is beautiful

5 stars

It is a very smooth wine, great to drink with anything!

5 stars at this price

5 stars

Bought this on a deep discount as my shiraz shelf was depleted and at the price I'm very happy to give it five stars. Classic shiraz nose and fills the mouth nicely with a rich round taste and good finish. Recommended it to a good wine buddy and he was equally impressed.

Bags of character and flavour

5 stars

Some people crave those wines full of complexity and challenge. I like those wines too, and when the situation is absolutely perfect, they are a joy to drink. By this I mean that the temperature of the wine must be perfect, they should accompany food, and then only the right food. But I prefer this type of wine- it doesn't care that you've only just opened it, it doesn't mind that you're enjoying it with a packet of Kettle Chips in front of the TV, and it consistently delivers plenty of flavour even though the thermostat has just clicked the heating off. And what's more, it costs just over £4.50 a throw. It's what school nights were made for.

Good value Shiraz

4 stars

This Shiraz was on offer and needed to breathe a while before drinking and was perfectly acceptable.

Blaxland Red Wine a favourite

5 stars

This red wine is a favourite and its great to be able to have it delivered by such nice people. If you like Yellowtail Merlot or Shiraz you'll probably also like this.

Pleasant "Passe Partout"

4 stars

Red wine of quality, full body. Consistant, could be drunk with all food and by itself! Very good price and great service from Tesco.

Awful

1 stars

Avoid this wine. Two sips gives you a revolting hangover. The wine we have left from our unfortunate order will only be used for cooking.

Great value shiraz

5 stars

We really enjoy this Shiraz, probably one of our favourites and good value when circa £5 a bottle. Wine is good on its own and goes well with pasta type dishes.

This wine is beautiful

5 stars

A all round wine,beautiful at room temperature. Any time of day or night.long lasting flavours.

Plonk

3 stars

I bought this wine to make a bonfire night punch and on this role it worked very well. As a stand alone table wine it is rough and dry.

1-10 of 102 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Blaxland Estate Chardonnay 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here