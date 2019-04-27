Blaxland Estate Shiraz 75Cl

Go for it, it is beautiful
It is a very smooth wine, great to drink with anything!
5 stars at this price
Bought this on a deep discount as my shiraz shelf was depleted and at the price I'm very happy to give it five stars. Classic shiraz nose and fills the mouth nicely with a rich round taste and good finish. Recommended it to a good wine buddy and he was equally impressed.
Bags of character and flavour
Some people crave those wines full of complexity and challenge. I like those wines too, and when the situation is absolutely perfect, they are a joy to drink. By this I mean that the temperature of the wine must be perfect, they should accompany food, and then only the right food. But I prefer this type of wine- it doesn't care that you've only just opened it, it doesn't mind that you're enjoying it with a packet of Kettle Chips in front of the TV, and it consistently delivers plenty of flavour even though the thermostat has just clicked the heating off. And what's more, it costs just over £4.50 a throw. It's what school nights were made for.
Good value Shiraz
This Shiraz was on offer and needed to breathe a while before drinking and was perfectly acceptable.
Blaxland Red Wine a favourite
This red wine is a favourite and its great to be able to have it delivered by such nice people. If you like Yellowtail Merlot or Shiraz you'll probably also like this.
Pleasant "Passe Partout"
Red wine of quality, full body. Consistant, could be drunk with all food and by itself! Very good price and great service from Tesco.
Awful
Avoid this wine. Two sips gives you a revolting hangover. The wine we have left from our unfortunate order will only be used for cooking.
Great value shiraz
We really enjoy this Shiraz, probably one of our favourites and good value when circa £5 a bottle. Wine is good on its own and goes well with pasta type dishes.
This wine is beautiful
A all round wine,beautiful at room temperature. Any time of day or night.long lasting flavours.
Plonk
I bought this wine to make a bonfire night punch and on this role it worked very well. As a stand alone table wine it is rough and dry.