Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime 500Ml Bottle

Write a review
Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime 500Ml Bottle
£ 2.20
£4.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Cider with Strawberry & Lime
  • Combining fresh strawberry flavour with the subtle taste of lime, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Cider packs in maximum fruit refreshment and a revitalising taste - the perfect drink for a summer barbeque.
  • Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider & fruit lager. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • An intense fruity cider made with the juices of strawberries & lime.

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

4% vol

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Brewery,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Brewery,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Definitely my one of my favourite ciders

5 stars

Definitely my one of my favourite ciders

One of the most popular ciders in England with tee

5 stars

One of the most popular ciders in England with teens and millenials/Gen Z. Need I say more? Flavourful and much more enjoyable than dark fruits

A Low Quality Alcopop. Yuch!

1 stars

At a music event I made the mistake of buying this stuff when there was some proper booze available, or even water. I thought, "Ah.... cider.... that'll be refreshing." Sickly sweet, with flavouring as artificial as you can get, this rubbish is the very antithesis of a craft cider made with centuries of knowhow and knobbly inedible Somerset apples. I happen to be on a low-carb diet (and enjoying quite some success) so, to add injury to insult, I find out the next day that this muck had 59g of carbs in it. Repeat: Fifty Nine Grams: that's twelve teaspoonsful of sugar! Never. Again. Full stop.

