Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime 500Ml Bottle

Definitely my one of my favourite ciders
One of the most popular ciders in England with tee
One of the most popular ciders in England with teens and millenials/Gen Z. Need I say more? Flavourful and much more enjoyable than dark fruits
A Low Quality Alcopop. Yuch!
At a music event I made the mistake of buying this stuff when there was some proper booze available, or even water. I thought, "Ah.... cider.... that'll be refreshing." Sickly sweet, with flavouring as artificial as you can get, this rubbish is the very antithesis of a craft cider made with centuries of knowhow and knobbly inedible Somerset apples. I happen to be on a low-carb diet (and enjoying quite some success) so, to add injury to insult, I find out the next day that this muck had 59g of carbs in it. Repeat: Fifty Nine Grams: that's twelve teaspoonsful of sugar! Never. Again. Full stop.