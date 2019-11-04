Tesco Crunchy Salad 242G

salad was great wouldn't mind a few more tomatoes
Sweet and crunchy!
Great value for money and a nice alternative to hot vegetables
Good Mix
I am buying this at present as alternative to frozen veg. It is very tasty and complements the main part of the meal.
Tasty
I like this salad especially with a squeeze of lemon o'er it & salt & pepper.
Came with one day use by date. Not good.
