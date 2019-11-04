By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crunchy Salad 242G

4(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Crunchy Salad 242G
£ 2.00
£0.83/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy130kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 107kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of lettuce leaves and vegetables.
  • Sweet. A vibrant mix of salad leaves, sweetcorn, carrot and Piccolo tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 242g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Leaves [Endive, Iceberg Lettuce, Lollo Rosso], Piccolo Tomatoes, Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Sweetcorn.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

242g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (121g)
Energy107kJ / 26kcal130kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.4g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g3.8g
Sugars2.7g3.3g
Fibre2.4g2.9g
Protein1.2g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

salad was great wouldn't mind a few more tomatoes

4 stars

salad was great wouldn't mind a few more tomatoes though

Sweet and crunchy!

5 stars

So good sweet and crunchy!

Great Value!

5 stars

Great value for money and a nice alternative to hot vegetables

Good Mix

4 stars

I am buying this at present as alternative to frozen veg. It is very tasty and complements the main part of the meal.

Tasty

5 stars

I like this salad especially with a squeeze of lemon o'er it & salt & pepper.

Came with one day use by date. Not good.

1 stars

Came with one day use by date. Not good.

