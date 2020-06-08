By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Bacon Sandwich (C)

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chicken & Bacon Sandwich (C)
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1491kJ 355kcal
    18%
  • Fat13.9g
    20%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 932kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of mayonnaise, chicken breast and smoked bacon in malted bread.
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs' recipe combines chicken breast with beechwood smoked bacon and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day.
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (22%), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British & EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy932kJ / 222kcal1491kJ / 355kcal
Fat8.7g13.9g
Saturates1.4g2.2g
Carbohydrate21.4g34.2g
Sugars2.4g3.8g
Fibre1.9g3.0g
Protein13.6g21.8g
Salt0.7g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

