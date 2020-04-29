By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Applewood Slices 160G
Product Description

  • Smoke flavoured Cheddar
  • Smooth & Creamy Smoke flavoured cheddar cheese perfect for sandwiches, toasties ...or melting!
  • Made from West Country Cheddar since 1965, Applewood® captures the flavour of the British countryside. A delicious smoke flavoured Cheddar perfect for all occasions.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Paprika

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedRemove slices from refrigerator 5 minutes before use, separate with the flat side of a knife. Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before Date

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.
  • www.applewoodcheese.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1702kJ/411kcal
Fat 34.5g
of which saturates 21.6g
Carbohydrates0.1g
of which sugars 0.1g
Protein 24.9g
Salt 1.8g

The Best

5 stars

Applewood Cheese is a beautiful cheese. It is so smoky and creamy that it makes just about everything taste better, but it is soo good that you don't want to waste it on ordinary things. Until today I did not know that it was cheddar cheese. I have loved it for years and honestly thought it was a 'speciality cheese' it is THAT good. We think of cheddar as our bog-standard go-to cheese. However, Applewood cheese is NOTHING like your everyday cheddar, they are leagues apart. It is in a class of its own and Rightly So.

