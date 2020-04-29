Applewood Slices 160G

The Best
Applewood Cheese is a beautiful cheese. It is so smoky and creamy that it makes just about everything taste better, but it is soo good that you don't want to waste it on ordinary things. Until today I did not know that it was cheddar cheese. I have loved it for years and honestly thought it was a 'speciality cheese' it is THAT good. We think of cheddar as our bog-standard go-to cheese. However, Applewood cheese is NOTHING like your everyday cheddar, they are leagues apart. It is in a class of its own and Rightly So.