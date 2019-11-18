By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mexicana Slices 160G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.15
£13.44/kg

Product Description

  • Cheddar with Mixed Peppers
  • Find out more at www.mexicanacheese.co.uk
  • Facebook/Mexicanacheese
  • Twitter@mexicanacheese
  • Slices of Cheddar with Spicy Bell and Jalapeno Chilli Peppers
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 2
  • Dare you... it bites back!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Peppers (3%) (Water, Red and Green Peppers, Red and Green Jalapeño Peppers), Mexican Style Seasoning (Paprika, Chilli, Cumin, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Dried Peppers, Tomato, Garlic, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley, Colour: Paprika Extract), Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedBest consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before date.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • We've done the hard work for you...put your Mexicana® slices on toast or in a sandwich, melt them over your nachos, grill on a burger but most importantly, handle the spicy heat sensation!
  • Remove slices from refrigerator 5 minutes before use, separate with the flat side of a knife.

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Return to

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy 1644kJ/396kcal493kJ/119kcal
Total Fat 31.3g9.4g
of which Saturates 18.9g5.7g
Carbohydrates4.7g1.4g
of which Sugars 0.6g0.2g
Protein 23.7g7.1g
Salt 2.0g0.6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great on sandwiches

5 stars

Great on sandwiches

