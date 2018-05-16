PORK FARMS 4 MINI PORK & BRNSTN P/PIES

Product Description
- Seasoned, Uncured Pork Baked in Pastry with a Layer of Branston® Pickle.
- At Pork Farms we've been baking for over 80 years. It's how we've mastered getting our pork pies to taste so good. So moreishly meaty. Our secret? Seasoned British Pork, wrapped in our crisp, flavoursome pastry with a dollop of tangy Branston pickle on top. The magic is in the simplicity.
- Plastic tray - Widely recycled
- Film - Not currently recycled
- Branston® word marks and logos are trademarks of Mizkan UK and are used under licence.
- 100% British pork
- Ready to eat
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Pork (26%), Pork Lard, Water, Branston Pickle (12%) [Vegetables in Variable Proportions (51%) (Carrot, Rutabaga, Onion, Cauliflower), Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Tomato Puree, Date Paste (Dates, Rice Flour), Apple Pulp, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Colouring Food (Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Herb and Spice Extracts), Salt, Pork Gelatine, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Dextrose
Allergy Information
- Produced in a bakery which handles Egg.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Packed in the UK using pork from the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Remove from the fridge 15 minutes before serving for the best flavour.
Name and address
- Pork Farms,
- PO Box 10523,
- Nottingham,
- NG2 9QX.
Return to
- Quality Assurance:
- We've been making great pies and savouries for over 80 years and are proud of our products. We want to ensure you are pleased with your purchase. If these pork pies fall short of expectations, please let us know; informing us of where and when you bought them, and quote the Use By Date and the information underneath it. This will not affect your statutory rights.
- Email: feedback@pork-farms.co.uk or write to:
- Pork Farms,
- PO Box 10523,
- Nottingham,
- NG2 9QX.
- www.pork-farms.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x Mini Pork Pies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g pie
|Ref intake per 50g pie
|Energy
|1446 kJ
|723 kJ
|9%
|-
|347 kcal
|174 kcal
|Fat
|22.3g
|11.1g
|16%
|of which saturates
|8.9g
|4.4g
|22%
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|14.1g
|of which sugars
|5.0g
|2.5g
|3%
|Protein
|9.3g
|4.7g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.7g
|11%
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020