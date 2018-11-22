By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walls 10 Cocktail Sausage Rolls 300G

5(1)Write a review
Walls 10 Cocktail Sausage Rolls 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausagemeat wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Time for a Wall's?
  • This is just the ticket. Succulent meat, our unique seasoning for that special Wall's taste, all carefully wrapped in 64 layers of deliciously crispy puff-pastry. Hot or cold, this is the pick-me-up you just can't put down. It's ready for whenever you need a feel-good moment. So, tuck in and enjoy, it's time for a Wall's.
  • Our Wall's pastries are free from artificial colours, flavourings and hydrogenated fat
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (24%), Water, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Butter (from Milk), Dextrose, Spice Extract, Onion Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Herb Extract, Flavouring, Sage, Nutmeg, Spice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated, store below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our pastries can be enjoyed hot or cold, but for the best tasting experience, heat in the oven.
Ensure food is piping hot before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at" 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5 10-12 mins

Produce of

Produced in the UK using pork from Great Britain and the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

Return to

  • Please contact us at:
  • feedback@walls-pastry.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 30g RollRef. Intake Per 30g Roll
Energy 1309kJ393kJ5%
-314kcal94kcal
Fat 18.4g5.5g8%
of which Saturates 8.0g2.4g12%
Carbohydrates27.2g8.2g
of which Sugars 1.3g0.4g<1%
Protein 8.5g2.5g
Salt 1.1g0.3g6%
This pack contains 10 servings---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Safety information

A tasty snack

5 stars

I really like these sausage rolls, not too much seasoning and good quality sausage inside, I would eat these again

