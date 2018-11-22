Walls 10 Cocktail Sausage Rolls 300G

A tasty snack
I really like these sausage rolls, not too much seasoning and good quality sausage inside, I would eat these again
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (24%), Water, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Butter (from Milk), Dextrose, Spice Extract, Onion Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Herb Extract, Flavouring, Sage, Nutmeg, Spice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid)
Keep refrigerated, store below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our pastries can be enjoyed hot or cold, but for the best tasting experience, heat in the oven.
Ensure food is piping hot before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at" 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5 10-12 mins
Produced in the UK using pork from Great Britain and the EU
This pack contains 10 servings
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 30g Roll
|Ref. Intake Per 30g Roll
|Energy
|1309kJ
|393kJ
|5%
|-
|314kcal
|94kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|5.5g
|8%
|of which Saturates
|8.0g
|2.4g
|12%
|Carbohydrates
|27.2g
|8.2g
|of which Sugars
|1.3g
|0.4g
|<1%
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.3g
|6%
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
