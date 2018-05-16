By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cirio Smooth Passata 3X200g

Cirio Smooth Passata 3X200g
£ 0.99
£1.65/kg
  • Sieved tomatoes
  • Round tomatoes, deseeded, peeled and passed through a fine sieve to obtain a velvety and smooth passata, very sweet. A very versatile product.
  • Good Food, Made with Traditional Passion
  • In 1856 Francesco Cirio was a pioneer in preserving tomatoes in tin cans. Every day since then, consumers around the world have been able to experience the true taste of Italy on their tables.
  • Francesco Cirio
  • Tetra Pak
  • Protects What's Good™
  • Italian tomatoes
  • Suitable for all preparations
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Conserve Italia,
  • Soc. Coop. Agricola,
  • Via P. Poggi, 11,
  • 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (Bo) Italia.

Return to

  • www.cirio.co.uk

Net Contents

3 x 200g Sieved Tomatoes

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 35 kcal / 147 kJ
Protein 1.2 g
Carbohydrate 6.3 g
Fat 0.1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

