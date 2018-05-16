Cirio Smooth Passata 3X200g

- Sieved tomatoes
- Round tomatoes, deseeded, peeled and passed through a fine sieve to obtain a velvety and smooth passata, very sweet. A very versatile product.
- Good Food, Made with Traditional Passion
- In 1856 Francesco Cirio was a pioneer in preserving tomatoes in tin cans. Every day since then, consumers around the world have been able to experience the true taste of Italy on their tables.
- Francesco Cirio
- Tetra Pak
- Protects What's Good™
- Italian tomatoes
- Suitable for all preparations
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Conserve Italia,
- Soc. Coop. Agricola,
- Via P. Poggi, 11,
- 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (Bo) Italia.
Return to
- www.cirio.co.uk
Net Contents
3 x 200g Sieved Tomatoes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|35 kcal / 147 kJ
|Protein
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3 g
|Fat
|0.1 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020