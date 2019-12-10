By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Becks 20X275ml

3(1)Write a review
Becks 20X275ml
£ 14.00
£2.55/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Type: German Pils
  • ABV: 4.8%
  • Origin: Bremen, Germany
  • Overall Impression: Mild herbaceous and floral hoppiness with a crisp finish
  • Beck's has over 140 years of heritage and is originally brewed in Germany according to Reinheitsgebot, the German purity law of 1516, with only 4 natural ingredients: barley, hops, yeast and water.
  • Golden in color, Beck's is a classic German-style pilsner with a robust, distinctive full-bodied taste, a fresh “hoppy” bouquet, distinct bitterness and a rich, full head.
  • Being at the forefront of innovative thinking, Beck's is well known for supporting up and coming talents within art, design, fashion and music. To find out more visit www.becks.com
  • Learn more on www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Food Pairing:
  • Beck's low alcohol intensity means it shouldn't be paired with foods high in richness. We recommend pairing with Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisines. The malt sweetness and bitterness from the hops are at the right level to play sandbox to medium heat food. Whilst the crisp hoppiness can also lift spicing and starches allowing all flavours to shine through.
  • Home-Run Pairing: Salmon Sushi
  • Moist rice has a slight nutty texture and Beck's cracker malt flavour helps enhance this. The beer also has the right level of malt sweetness and bitterness to match the heat from wasabi. The bitterness helps balance fat and umami from salmon, meaning you'll get a fuller taste from the salmon, with the carbonation cleansing the palate after each bite.
  • Pack size: 5500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Tasting Notes

  Golden in color, Beck's is a classic German-style pilsner with a robust, distinctive full-bodied taste, a fresh "hoppy" bouquet, distinct bitterness and a rich, full head

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Back Panel

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
  • becks.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20 x 275ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

bit frothy alright taste

3 stars

bit frothy alright taste

