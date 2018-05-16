Youngs Salmon Fillet Dinner 380G

- Energy1663 kJ 395 kcal20%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 470kJ / 112kcal
Product Description
- Pink Salmon Fillet with Sliced Potatoes, Carrots & Peas in a Watercress Sauce
- Wild pink salmon with sliced potatoes, carrots & peas, in our creamy watercress sauce
- PF3071
- 395 calories
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 0.38KG
Information
Ingredients
Sliced Potatoes (30%) [Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose], Partially Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Pink Salmon (18%) (Fish), Baby Carrots (12%), Peas (12%), Cream (4%) (Milk), Watercress, Onion, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Concentrated Fish Stock [Fish, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser: Guar Gum; Concentrated Lemon Juice, Anchovy (Fish), Pepper Extract, Onion], Spinach, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Cayenne Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Salmon Fillet Dinner is best microwaved straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 45 mins to oven bake in conventional sized oven - 200°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 6.
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 45 minutes (fan oven 40 minutes).
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
Return to
- Contact us
- Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
- Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g microwaved contains
|Each dinner microwaved contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|470kJ / 112kcal
|1663kJ / 395kcal
|20%
|8400kJ / 2000kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|10.2g
|15%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|0.9g
|3.3g
|17%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|46.8g
|(of which sugars)
|3.0g
|10.5g
|12%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|6.7g
|Protein
|7.2g
|25.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.8g
|14%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
