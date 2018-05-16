By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Salmon Fillet Dinner 380G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Youngs Salmon Fillet Dinner 380G
£ 2.20
£5.79/kg
Each dinner microwaved contains
  • Energy1663 kJ 395 kcal
    20%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt0.8g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 470kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Pink Salmon Fillet with Sliced Potatoes, Carrots & Peas in a Watercress Sauce
  • Wild pink salmon with sliced potatoes, carrots & peas, in our creamy watercress sauce
  • PF3071
  • 395 calories
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 0.38KG

Information

Ingredients

Sliced Potatoes (30%) [Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose], Partially Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Pink Salmon (18%) (Fish), Baby Carrots (12%), Peas (12%), Cream (4%) (Milk), Watercress, Onion, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Concentrated Fish Stock [Fish, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser: Guar Gum; Concentrated Lemon Juice, Anchovy (Fish), Pepper Extract, Onion], Spinach, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Salmon Fillet Dinner is best microwaved straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 45 mins to oven bake in conventional sized oven - 200°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 6.
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 45 minutes (fan oven 40 minutes).

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g microwaved containsEach dinner microwaved contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 470kJ / 112kcal1663kJ / 395kcal20%8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat 2.9g10.2g15%70g
(of which saturates)0.9g3.3g17%20g
Carbohydrate 13.2g46.8g
(of which sugars)3.0g10.5g12%90g
Fibre 1.9g6.7g
Protein 7.2g25.6g
Salt 0.2g0.8g14%6g
Pack contains 1 serving----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

