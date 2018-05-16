Soreen Fruity Five Large Loaf 260G

- Energy158kJ8%
Product Description
- A moist fruit loaf with sultanas, cherries, currants, lemon and orange peel
- Tell everyone how you ate me on Twitter @soreenHQ or facebook.com/soreenHQ
- The secret's in the squidge
- Squeeze me. Come on. Don't be shy. There. Feel that? That's squidgy power, that is. Deliciously chewy fruitiness bursting with energy to help keep you fuelled up and ready for action. But don't take my squidginess too literally - I'm low in saturated fat too.
- Less than 1.5% saturated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sultanas (12%), Glace Cherries (6.7%) (Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, Colour: Erythrosine), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colouring: E150c), Currants (4%), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Sweetened Mixed Citrus Peel (2%) (Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whey (from Cows Milk), Salt, Mixed Spice, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Oats
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening, or if you want to save me for another time pop me in the freezer.Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite. Best Before Panel on side of pack
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy me
- Toast me under the grill, pile me with jam, top me with cheese or just enjoy me as I come.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
- May contain cherry stones.
Name and address
Return to
- Squidgy enough for you?
- I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
- Call us free on 0800 515739
- Or write to us at:
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/5 Loaf
|Energy
|1278 kJ
|665 kJ
|-
|303 kcal
|158 kcal
|Fat
|4.6 g
|2.4 g
|of which saturates
|0.8 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|54.1 g
|28.1 g
|of which sugars
|21.7 g
|11.3 g
|Fibre
|5 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|8.7 g
|4.5 g
|Salt
|0.5 g
|0.26 g
