TURKEY BREAST ROAST 450G

Product Description
- Turkey breast roast formed from turkey breast with added water, soya protein and starch
- Each 125g serving when roasted contains Calories 184 9%, Sugar 0.5g 0.6%, Fat 6g 8.6%, Saturates 2.4g 12%, Salt 0.6g 10% of your guideline daily amount
- Made in 100% breast meat
- Pack size: 0.45KG
Information
Ingredients
Turkey (80%), Water, Soya Protein, Potato & Rice Starches, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Diphosphates), Natural Flavouring, Turkey Stock, Chicken Stock, Salt, Yeast Extract, Rosemary Extract, Pepper, Contains: Soya, Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya\Soybeans
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before end date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results defrost thoroughly prior to cooking.
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook in inner wrapper in an oven preheated to 180°C/375°F (160°C Fan) Gas Mark for at least 1 hour 30 minutes.
Leave the joint to rest for approximately 10 minutes before carving.
Take off the inner wrapper with scissors and carve.
Produce of
This product is made in the UK, using meat from the UK and South America
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Ash Valley Farms Ltd,
- PO Box 1233,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5WN.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Per 100g Roasted
|Guideline Daily Amounts (Adults)*
|Energy - kJ
|505
|601
|-kcal
|120
|143
|2000
|Protein
|18.6g
|24.9g
|45g
|Carbohydrates
|<1.0g
|<1.0g
|230g
|of which sugars
|<0.4g
|<0.4g
|90g
|Fat
|5.1g
|4.8g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.9g
|20g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|24g
|Sodium
|0.2g
|0.2g
|2.4g
|equivalent as salt
|0.48g
|0.5g
|6g
|*Adult GDA's are based on GDA's for women
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
