By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

TURKEY BREAST ROAST 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
TURKEY BREAST ROAST 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Product Description

  • Turkey breast roast formed from turkey breast with added water, soya protein and starch
  • Each 125g serving when roasted contains Calories 184 9%, Sugar 0.5g 0.6%, Fat 6g 8.6%, Saturates 2.4g 12%, Salt 0.6g 10% of your guideline daily amount
  • Made in 100% breast meat
  • Pack size: 0.45KG

Information

Ingredients

Turkey (80%), Water, Soya Protein, Potato & Rice Starches, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Diphosphates), Natural Flavouring, Turkey Stock, Chicken Stock, Salt, Yeast Extract, Rosemary Extract, Pepper, Contains: Soya, Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya\Soybeans

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before end date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results defrost thoroughly prior to cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook in inner wrapper in an oven preheated to 180°C/375°F (160°C Fan) Gas Mark for at least 1 hour 30 minutes.
Leave the joint to rest for approximately 10 minutes before carving.
Take off the inner wrapper with scissors and carve.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer wrapper & printed slip with cooking instructions. Place in a dish, cover and leave in refrigerator overnight to defrost. Ensure that roast is thoroughly defrosted. Remove covering prior to cooking.
Cook in inner wrapper in an oven preheated to 180°C/375°F (160°C Fan) Gas Mark 4 for at least 1 hour.

Produce of

This product is made in the UK, using meat from the UK and South America

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Ash Valley Farms Ltd,
  • PO Box 1233,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5WN.

Return to

  • Ash Valley Farms Ltd,
  • PO Box 1233,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5WN.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldPer 100g RoastedGuideline Daily Amounts (Adults)*
Energy - kJ505601
-kcal1201432000
Protein 18.6g24.9g45g
Carbohydrates<1.0g<1.0g230g
of which sugars <0.4g<0.4g90g
Fat 5.1g4.8g70g
of which saturates 1.7g1.9g20g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g24g
Sodium 0.2g0.2g2.4g
equivalent as salt0.48g0.5g6g
*Adult GDA's are based on GDA's for women---

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.50
£1.43/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here