Ocean Spray Blueberry Juice Drink 1 Litre
Offer
- Energy135kJ 32kcal2%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars7.3g8%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 90kJ /
Product Description
- Blueberry, Apple and Elderberry Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- To find out more about our unique passion for cranberries please visit: oceanspray.co.uk or joins us at: facebook.com/oceansprayuk
- Enjoy the taste of our Blueberry juice drink: smooth and deliciously refreshing and its Vitamin C helps maintain a healthy immune system.†
- †The 32mg of Vitamin C in 100ml of Blueberry juice drink per day contributes to the normal function of the immune system as well as contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and to the protection of cells against oxidative stress as part of a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- 50% Less Sugar††
- ††Than Original formula.
- Farmer Owned Since 1930
- We all know how great blueberries are. These delicious fruits are packed full of taste, just like our cranberries!
- Great bold taste
- Naturally sourced stevia extract
- High in vitamin C
- Free from artificial colours and preservatives
- Pack size: 1l
- Vitamin C helps maintain a healthy immune system
- High in vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (14.7%) [Blueberry (7.9%), Apple (4.9%), Elderberry (1.9%)], Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Thickener (Pectin), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides, a Sweetener from Natural Stevia Leaves)
Storage
After opening, keep refrigerated and drink within 5 days.For Best Before End see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
This carton contains approximately six 150ml servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
- Bridgwater,
- TA6 4RN,
- UK.
Return to
- Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
- Bridgwater,
- TA6 4RN,
- UK.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 150ml (%RI*)
|Energy
|90kJ /
|135kJ /
|-
|21kcal
|32kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|7.9g (3%)
|of which Sugars
|4.9g
|7.3g (8%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamins/Minerals
|(%RI*)
|(%RI*)
|Vitamin C
|32mg (40%)
|48mg (60%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This carton contains approximately six 150ml servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019