Robinsons Orange Barley Water 850Ml

Great product but check-out the recycled plastic bottle before purchase - secondhand plastic with black circles in it at the bottom and neck of the container is ugh!
It's just fabulous, please don't stop making it Robinson's!
Very refreshing
I'm so pleased this is back. It's very refreshing.
Thank you so much for bringing this back. It is my father's favourite drink and he has missed it so much during lockdown.
Refreshing.
WOW!!! You are back.
Sooo pleased to see you are now stocking this product. It is the only bottled drink I use. Have been desperate for months. NEVER discontinue it again!!!!!
Thankyou for restocking this product it was discontinued by robinsons for a while this is all we drink
We love Robinson's Orange Barley
So glad to see this back on the shelves. It was unavailable all during lock down, we really missed it. It's much better than the fruit barley or orange squash. Thank you for bringing it back.
PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE!!!! BRING IT BAAAACK!!!!!!!!
being over 72 years of age drinking this water to take my tablets every morning stops me getting water infection.love the taste.