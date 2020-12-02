We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Robinsons Orange Barley Water 850Ml

4.6(10)Write a review
£2.25
£0.26/100ml

Per 250ml diluted†:

Energy
198kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 79kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Orange Barley Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • For more information or for some fun inspiration on what else you can do with squash visit https://www.robinsonssquash.co.uk/ or follow @Robinsons on Facebook or @Robinsons_UK on Instagram.
  • Real Fruit and Barley in Every Drop: made with real handpicked fruits which are squeezed, pressed or crushed into every drop
  • Our original Robinsons squash was first created as a refreshing drink for the players at the Wimbledon Championships back in 1934. With its combination of British barley and zingy citrus flavours, it's a deliciously smooth squash drink made with a special blend of barley and real fruit juices which has been loved on and off the court ever since. Barley Water is the classic recipe loved by the nation.
  • Robinsons is the UK's number 1 squash brand*. Since 1823, we have been working hard to liven up your water and bring you real fruit, in all its juicy, delicious glory. We offer concentrated fruity refreshment in a full range of flavours, so there is something for everyone to choose from.
  • *Nielsen RMS Total Robinsons Coverage GB, Squash Value sales, 52 w.e.26.12.20
  • Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trademarks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices And Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Made with naturally sourced barley
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 850ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate (17%), Barley Flour (2.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Saccharin), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply dilute 1 part Squash to 4 parts water. Dilute further if giving to toddlers

Number of uses

17 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Diluted†Per 250ml Diluted†
Energy 79kJ/19kcal198kJ/48kcal
Carbohydrate 4.5g11g
of which Sugars 4.1g10g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt--
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.--
10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great product - shame about the bottle!

1 stars

Great product but check-out the recycled plastic bottle before purchase - secondhand plastic with black circles in it at the bottom and neck of the container is ugh!

It's just fabulous, please don't stop making it Ro

5 stars

It's just fabulous, please don't stop making it Robinson's!

Very refreshing

5 stars

I'm so pleased this is back. It's very refreshing.

Thank you so much for bringing this back. It is m

5 stars

Thank you so much for bringing this back. It is my father's favourite drink and he has missed it so much during lockdown.

Refreshing.

5 stars

Refreshing.

WOW!!! You are back.

5 stars

Sooo pleased to see you are now stocking this product. It is the only bottled drink I use. Have been desperate for months. NEVER discontinue it again!!!!!

Thankyou for restocking this product it was discon

5 stars

Thankyou for restocking this product it was discontinued by robinsons for a while this is all we drink

We love Robinson's Orange Barley

5 stars

So glad to see this back on the shelves. It was unavailable all during lock down, we really missed it. It's much better than the fruit barley or orange squash. Thank you for bringing it back.

PLEASE, PLEASE !!! BRING IT BAAAACK!!!!!

5 stars

PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE!!!! BRING IT BAAAACK!!!!!!!!

being over 72 years of age drinking this water to

5 stars

being over 72 years of age drinking this water to take my tablets every morning stops me getting water infection.love the taste.

